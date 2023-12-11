VA Attorney General Miyares Combats Antisemitism, Recounts Seeing 'Face of Evil' at Massacre Sites

Attorneys general and prosecutors from around the world met in Israel last month to focus on war crimes committed during the October 7th terrorist invasion.

Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares was deeply disturbed by what he saw during that visit. Recently, CBN President Gordon Robertson sat down with Miyares to talk about what he saw during his trip and his response to those crimes.

The Israeli government brought the group to the sites where civilians were massacred and connected them with survivors and experts. The goal: Shine a spotlight on the world's largest crime scene since 9/11.

"I think it's one thing to hear about it - the atrocities - and to read about the atrocities, it's another to see it up close," he told CBN.

"We saw the video, the actual footage that Hamas recorded, and what you quickly realize is this is the face of evil. These were not rage killings. This was a mission of murder against the innocent," he said.

Miyares is no stranger to oppression and the struggle for human rights. His own mother fled Cuba in 1965 and taught her children to value individual freedom and dignity. Fast-forward to 2021 when he beat a Democratic opponent to become the first Hispanic to hold statewide office in the commonwealth.

The attorney general has been fighting against antisemitism on several fronts, creating the first state task force on antisemitism in the country.

Since Hamas' gruesome October 7th massacre of women, children, and men, Miyares has worked closely with state university presidents back in the U.S. to keep Jewish students safe. He also launched an investigation regarding the fundraising efforts of a Virginia-based pro-Palestinian non-profit.

ABOVE: Watch the full CBN interview with Miyares to learn more about the battle against antisemitism in the U.S.

MORE:

VA Attorney General Opens Investigation Into American Muslims for Palestine Nonprofit

VA Attorney General Joins State AGs Calling for Removal of Foreign Students Who Support Terrorists