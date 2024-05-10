Lawsuits Filed against U.S. Pro-Hamas Groups Accused of Fueling the Fire of College Antisemitism

JERUSALEM, Israel – In the wake of rampant U.S. antisemitism at colleges and universities, lawsuits have been filed on behalf of the families of Hamas massacre victims against two pro-Hamas groups accused of fomenting the widespread unrest on college campuses.

CBN News talked with attorney Arsen Ostrovsky, who is helping lead the legal battle against National Students for Justice in Palestine and American Muslims for Palestine.

