Tucker Carlson Says There Is 'Spiritual Battle Underway' After Trump Assassination Attempt

Conservative political commentator Tucker Carlson, a lifelong Episcopalian, said this week he believes the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump is proof positive there is a “spiritual attack underway” in the United States.

“I think what happened on Saturday — the assassination attempt against President Trump — reminded a lot of people, or awakened a lot of people to this: there is a spiritual battle underway,” he said during an event hosted in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, by the Heritage Foundation.

He continued, “There is no logical way to understand what we’re seeing now in temporal terms; you just can’t. These are not political divides. There are forces — and they’re very obvious now, they’ve decided, for whatever reason, to take off the mask — whose only goal is chaos, violence, destruction.”

Carlson warned he believes the forces coalescing now against Trump are rooted in the same spiritual undercurrents that have animated bygone revolutionary movements.

“What group do they dislike most?” he posited. “What group are they absolutely terrified of and hoping to eliminate? Well, it’s Christians, that’s who it is. It’s Christians.”

Listen to the latest episode of “Quick Start”

And just down the road from Milwaukee’s symphony hall, where Carlson spoke, the Republican National Convention was underway, where speakers echoed similar sentiments, asserting God divinely protected Trump, the GOP’s presidential nominee, from assassination during his rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

One of those speakers was Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders (R), a stalwart supporter of Trump. She said from the platform that “not even an assassin’s bullet could stop” the former president.

“God spared President Trump from that assassin because God is not finished with him yet,” she said to uproarious applause. “And He most certainly is not finished with America yet, either. With God as our guide and President Trump back in the White House, we’ll show the world that America’s the place where freedom reigns and liberty will never die.”

At another point during her speech, the governor said, “(The) Almighty intervened, because America is one nation under God, and He is not done with President Trump.”

Several other prominent leaders have similarly suggested God supernaturally protected Trump.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) posted to X, “Had it been less than a half inch to the right, he would not have survived. Trump is truly blessed.” While Texas state Rep. Dustin Burrows (R) wrote he is “thankful to God for protecting” the Republican presidential nominee.

Florida Rep. Byron Donalds (R) said during a Milwaukee town hall event this week he told Trump the “hand of God” is protecting him in the wake of the assassination attempt last Saturday.

The Rev. Franklin Graham, president of Samaritan’s Purse and the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association, told the Washington Post that Trump “came very close to having his brains spread over that platform but God, I believe, protected him.” He went on to say he hopes the attempted assassination will serve as a “wake-up call” for Trump and a reminder that “all authority is given from God.”

As for Trump himself, the presidential hopeful told Tennessee Sen. Bill Hagerty he believes “divine intervention” preserved his life Saturday. And in a post to his own platform Truth Social, the former president wrote, “It was God alone who prevented the unthinkable from happening.”

Tragically, there was one fatality during the shooting at Trump’s rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. Corey Comperatore, a volunteer firefighter from Butler, died protecting his wife and daughter from gunfire.

The victim’s widow, Helen Comperatore, told the New York Times she heard from Trump, who reached out to her directly. The Republican presidential candidate, she said, “was very kind and said he would continue to call me in the days and weeks ahead.”

Trump, the widow recalled, said her 50-year-old husband “left this world a hero, and God welcomed him in.”

***As the number of voices facing big-tech censorship continues to grow, please sign up for Faithwire’s daily newsletter and download the CBN News app, to stay up-to-date with the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.***