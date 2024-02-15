Trump's New York Hush-Money Case to Start March 25

WASHINGTON -- The first-ever criminal trial of a former U.S. president is one step closer to proceeding after a New York judge set jury selection for March 25.

On Thursday, the judge denied Donald Trump's request to dismiss criminal charges against him, stemming from alleged hush money paid to an adult film star.

Trump spoke out in front of the assembled press about the case.

"I think it's ridiculous," he said. "It's unfair."

He has pleaded not guilty to nearly three dozen counts of falsifying business records. Prosecutors have accused him of trying to hide a relationship with Stormy Daniels from voters, and his alleged attempt to buy her silence.

Trump wanted the case dismissed, arguing it was politically motivated.

"'They want to rush it because they want to get it desperately before the election," he said.

It's just one of the multiple criminal cases against Trump that are seeing movement this week.

In another case in Georgia on Thursday, all eyes were on Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis who testified about her romantic relationship with a special prosecutor she hired to lead the 2020 election interference case against the former president.

The judge overseeing the case required a special hearing on the misconduct allegations leveled against Willis and prosecutor Nathan Wade.

In an extraordinary moment during the hearing, the district attorney agreed to testify after a previous witness said the relationship with Wade began earlier than they had claimed.

Willis took the witness stand to defend herself from efforts to remove her from the case, strongly pushing back against what she described as "lies" about her romantic relationship with Wade.

Willis and Wade both testified they began dating in 2022 after he was hired as special prosecutor. But Willis clarified to an attorney that they met in 2019.

"I think in one of your motions you tried to implicate I slept with him at that conference which I find to be offensive," she said.

Willis admitted to a personal relationship with Wade but has denied any financial conflict of interest that would disqualify her from the case.

A former friend and co-worker of Willis also testified she witnessed Willis' affectionate relationship with Wade before he was hired to prosecute Trump's case.

"Hugging, kissing, just affection," Robin Yeartie told the court.

Trump and several co-defendants have accused Willis of benefitting financially from the relationship.

The former president acknowledged his court proceedings complicate the election.

"We want delays. Obviously, I'm running for election," Trump said. "I get how can you run for election to be sitting in a courthouse in Manhattan all day long?"

Trump and 18 others pleaded not guilty to all charges for alleged efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election in Georgia.

If the judge disqualifies Willis, it could delay the case.