Transgender Teacher in Florida Removed From School After Allegedly Threatening to Shoot Students

A transgender teacher in Florida has been removed from the classroom after reportedly threatening to shoot students.

The teacher, whose name has not been released to the public, uses “she” and “her” pronouns, according to WEAR-TV, but is presumably male. Prior to law enforcement stepping in to remove the educator from the classroom, the teacher learned of negative comments on social media pertaining to said instructor’s sexual orientation.

Soon thereafter, the teacher was purportedly sent to the guidance counselor’s office, claiming to be entertaining “bad thoughts.” It was reportedly in conversation with the assistant principal of Fox Chapel Middle School that the educator shared “concerning comments about self-harm,” divulged having “suicidal thoughts,” and expressed a desire “to shoot some students due to them not performing to their ability.”

WTVT-TV reported that, in the aftermath of the teacher’s concerning remarks, deputies with the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office went to the educator’s home, where they confiscated three firearms and ammunition.

Then, on Friday, the Florida Department of Education released a statement saying the teacher in question had been removed from the school.

“Earlier this week, the department was informed of a situation regarding student safety at a school in Hernando County,” read the statement. “Upon the department bringing the concern to the superintendent Wednesday evening, only then did the district remove the teacher from the school, effective yesterday, Thursday, April 13. Therefore, the teacher is no longer at the school.”

Several parents have voiced there concerns about the teacher’s comments.

“My heart dropped the moment that I heard that it was confirmed that there was actual weapons inside of the household,” Aramis Rosario, whose child attends Fox Chapel, told WTVT-TV.

“Anybody that makes a comment like that should not be working in a school,” added Mike Martini. “If a student made that comment, there would be charges pressed. The child would be expelled.”

The school board said the details of the incident are under investigation.

