'These 5 Precious Lives Deserve to Be Respected': Lawmakers Demand Answers Over Aborted Babies

Lawmakers on Capitol Hill and pro-life activists are demanding justice for the five unborn babies suspected of being victims of illegal late-term abortions performed at a Washington, D.C. abortion clinic in 2022.

Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) and Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ) led a press conference Wednesday calling for transparency on the deaths of the five aborted babies whose bodies are being held by Washington D.C. officials.

As CBN News reported, "The Five" were among 115 remains from unborn babies rescued on March 25, 2022, from a medical waste transport company parked outside the Washington Surgi-Clinic in D.C.

Earlier this month, the Thomas More Society Senior Counsel Martin Cannon received a call from the Medical Examiner's Office indicating that the Department of Justice had advised them that there was no reason to keep the babies' remains anymore.

"The medical examiner's office accordingly tells me that if we don't have an order to the contrary, by the end of this week, a court order, they will dispose of the babies," he told the Daily Signal.

Cannon is defending pro-life activist Lauren Handy against prosecution by the DOJ for her attempts to stop abortions at the Foggy Bottom facility. She is facing charges of violating the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances (FACE) Act.

"The condition of those babies and the circumstances under which they died is still relevant to the case," Cannon explained. "It's pertinent to sentencing."

Rep. Roy, the chairman of the House Judiciary Subcommittee on the Constitution and Limited Government, Rep. Biggs, chairman of the House Judiciary Subcommittee on Crime and Federal Government Surveillance, Reps. Bob Good (R-VA) and Pat Fallon (R-TX), and a host of pro-life activists are demanding a thorough investigation of the babies' deaths.

“We're here to remember the DC five…”



"We have laws on the books to make sure we do not carry about the barbaric practices of partial-birth abortions or late-term abortions. We need to make sure that the laws are followed," Roy said during the press conference this week.

"These five precious lives deserve to be respected and we are here united to say that," he added.

“Congress has jurisdiction over the District of Columbia. We need to exercise that jurisdiction…we can get justice for these five, and at a minimum, we can make sure that we can use these precious lives to try to stop this in the future.”



Biggs explained that he and Roy are using their positions on their subcommittees to highlight the issues at stake.

"Every life has values and we are all created in the image of God," he said.

"Killing a child, let alone five, through a partial-birth abortion is a crime under federal law," Biggs added. "Both the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department and Biden's Department of Justice chose to ignore any potential evidence of crime for two years. The MPD and DOJ's investigation was insufficient. It was inadequate, yet the DOJ's effort to dispose of these bodies without an investigation is simply malpractice and it is wrong."

Fallon called on his fellow Congressmen to step in to investigate the matter.

"The big question is why has Biden's DOJ refused to investigate? What are they hiding and who are they protecting? The fight isn't over. The Biden DOJ has already ignored the issues for the past two years and we need to bring them to light. And it's high time Congress conducts its own investigation because if the DOJ won't seek Justice then Congress I think is compelled to. Enough of the stonewalling," he said.

Others at the press conference advocated for a proper burial for the children.

"I want to also put out a public request for help because we are having issues locating someone that will conduct the autopsy to determine the cause of death. The reason why these children have not been able to be buried is because people are afraid of losing their medical license or examiner license here in Washington, D.C," shared Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-FL).

Pro-life activist Penny Nance called for the prosecution of Cesare Santangelo.

"Santangelo is basically operating as Kermit Gosnell in Washington, D.C. It has to stop. I have friends that work in the medical community, at Georgetown Hospital. They see the damage that he has wrought, all the time. He is a madman," she argued.

Luna explained that Santangelo has multiple allegations of medical malpractice including being accused in a 2011 lawsuit of performing one abortion that allegedly left the mother dead.

"The 'doctor' who broke federal law was sued by the family of a young woman, who he so brutally mangled that she died," Luna explained. "They found fetal tissue in her lungs..."

Meanwhile, Jamie Dangers, the legislative director for SBA Pro-Life America, released the names of "The Five" in a statement Wednesday.

"Angel, Christopher, Harriet, Holly, and Phoenix are five children, better known as the 'D.C. Five', whose lives were cut short by late-term abortionist Dr. Santangelo, just five blocks from the White House," she said. "These (children) are the faces of 'reproductive freedom.'"

"As a country, we cannot turn a blind eye to these barbaric abortions happening in our nation's capital—where abortions are unlimited through all nine months—and across the country," Dangers told the Daily Signal. "These children should be vibrant two-year-olds, but instead they are lying in a morgue waiting for justice."

CBN News has reached out to Santangelo's office for comment.