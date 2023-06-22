'That's 200,000 Families': Pro-Lifers Celebrate Overturning of 'Roe', Others Lament High Court's Ruling

The one-year anniversary of the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade is Saturday. The high court rescinded the five-decade-old case, placing abortion law in the hands of state lawmakers and courts.

Since the landmark ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization, statistics show 25 million women of childbearing age now live in states where the law makes it tougher to get abortions.

Most are led by Republicans with 14 banning abortion in most cases at any time during pregnancy.

"There's no way to really know at this point, but the best guess that we have is about 200,000 children were born this year that would not have been born," said Sen. James Lankford (R-OK) at a news conference. "That's 200,000 kids, that's 200,000 smiling faces on playgrounds. That's 200,000 silly songs starting in kindergarten. That's 200,000 families."

Meanwhile, 20 states controlled by Democrats have secured access to the procedure.

"The consequences of the court's decision have been severe," said Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY). "One in three women, one in three women have lost abortion access. Seventeen million individuals can no longer access the full range of reproductive care."

A new USA Today/Suffolk University poll shows one in four Americans say states imposing strict limits on abortion since the end of Roe v. Wade have made them more supportive of abortion rights.

And a Marist national poll shows two in three Americans saying "abortion should only be allowed, at most, within the first three months of pregnancy."

"At the three abortion mills in this city of Charlotte, we've had 176 moms that have changed their mind," shared Flip Benham, a pro-life activist in North Carolina. "They get on this great big mobile sonogram unit. We get them sonograms, whatever they need."

"We get them church families that will take them in," he continued.

"I go up, I can say, 'Hey, I'm Miss Tina. I'm a volunteer here. Here are the things to expect,'" explained Tina Marshall, the founder of the Black Abortion Defense League. "And they're usually very thankful. And I always tell them, if you need anything, I'm sitting right here on the corner."

Melanie Israel, a policy analyst at The Heritage Foundation weighed in on the abortion issue one year after Dobbs.

"I think we just need to take a step back and remember that this is a cause for celebration," she told CBN News. "There are thousands and thousands of human beings who are alive today because of the Dobbs decision."

