From Texas to Michigan, Operation Blessing Brings Critical Relief After 40 Twisters, Historic Flooding

After widespread severe weather devastated cities from Texas to Michigan, CBN's Operation Blessing is bringing help and hope to those who've lost everything.

Just this week, more than 40 confirmed tornadoes tore through 11 states within two days. Tuesday, all eyes turned to West Michigan where 9 twisters toppled homes and leveled businesses.

US: Massive tornado spotted near Colon, Michigan pic.twitter.com/KF4GJb3dql — Avinash K S (@AvinashKS14) May 8, 2024

Over the weekend in Texas, floodwaters swamped neighborhoods near Houston after more than two feet of rain fell in a matter of days. Governor Greg Abbott issued declarations for over a third of Texas counties where rain forced evacuations along with school and road closures.

It's the latest wave of devastating weather that's swept the Midwest and Plains for weeks. CBN's Operation Blessing Disaster Relief teams have been on the ground since April's tornadoes tore across Tennessee, Iowa, Kansas, Oklahoma, Missouri, and Nebraska.

"This is the perfect time for the body of Christ to step in and say we will help," said Pastor Charles Stoker, volunteering with Operation Blessing in his community at Hi-Way Tabernacle.

***Operation Blessing is on the scene in the aftermath of these disasters, providing much-needed relief to the affected communities. CLICK HERE to PROVIDE relief to disaster victims.***

In partnership with Hi-Way Tabernacle in Cleveland, TX, Operation Blessing provided more than 14 tons of critical relief supplies including emergency meal kits, clean water, and home cleanup buckets.

OB also provided relief in Blair, Nebraska after an EF-3 tornado ravaged portions of the state. Crews helped clean up debris, cut logs, moved trees off people's homes, and installed tarps on damaged roofs.

"We're just trying to give them a little sense of hope in the midst of chaos really," said Bob Burke, deployment manager with Operation Blessing. "We're out here being the hands and feet of Jesus as often as we can."

Our volunteers are hard at work, cleaning up debris left behind by EF-3 #tornado in #Nebraska. Please keep the communities hit last weekend in your #prayers as they begin to move forward after these devastating storms. #OBI #DisasterRelief pic.twitter.com/vxdmdguz4h — Operation Blessing (@operationbless) May 1, 2024

John Villwok and his wife survived a tornado in Nebraska and watched as it destroyed their home and neighbor's barn.

"And then for about 80 seconds, the second story of the house getting lifted off, it's the front of the house getting lifted off, the garage is getting destroyed," said Villwok. "And two minutes later, we walk out, and we have nothing."

Operation Blessing helped Villwok pick up the pieces and take inventory of his lost possessions. He gave high praise to the volunteers who helped him.

"It just means the world," said Villwok. "Just doing this myself would have been impossible."

As teams work alongside victims, relief loads with supplies have also been shipped to Southeast Texas, Oklahoma, and Louisiana with more aid on its way to Michigan. And Operation Blessing is now deployed on two continents. An international team is heading to Porto Alegre, Brazil after the worst flooding in 80 years dropped as much as 17 feet of rain.

