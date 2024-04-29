5 Dead After 130 Tornadoes Rip Through America's Heartland, Operation Blessing Helps Rebuild

CBN's Operation Blessing is helping Americans who suffered catastrophic losses from tornado damage over the weekend. Volunteer teams are in Elkhorn, Nebraska, west of Omaha – a town nearly wiped out by a twister Friday.

Operation Blessing workers are coordinating with churches and civic leaders to serve as the hands and feet of Jesus as they come alongside to comfort and pray with victims and help them rebuild.

Joe Zelfel said he and his family huddled in their basement as the tornado passed over them. They are grateful to God to be alive. However, the family's property was heavily damaged.

***Please sign up for CBN Newsletters and download the CBN News app to ensure you receive the latest updates from a distinctly Christian perspective.***

"It's God's will," he said. "I don't know why. There's no explaining why. But it kind of gets me excited to see what He has planned for us next."

Operation Blessing volunteers helped Joe clean up the debris on his property, bought building supplies, and helped him repair his home. They also made progress on the frame for a new shelter for his family's animals.

"We're very grateful," Joe said. "All the people who've come to help, it's just overwhelming."

Nebraska was one of the hardest-hit states. The National Weather Service in Omaha issued 48 tornado warnings Friday, the most ever in a single day.

A total of more than 130 tornadoes ripped a path of destruction through America's mid-section since Friday, from Texas all the way to the Great Lakes states. At least four people died in Oklahoma, including a four-month-old child.

Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt toured the town of Sulphur on Sunday. The community of about 5,000 people was flattened by an EF-3 twister packing winds up to 165 miles per hour.

"I just haven't seen this much destruction from my time as governor," he said. "It seems like every business in downtown has been destroyed now."

In Iowa, 10 reported tornadoes ravaged that state, killing one person, and injuring dozens. More than 100 structures were damaged, with reports of roofs and walls being ripped off homes and buildings. Debris was scattered for miles.

In Texas, the town of Trinity, north of Houston, was slammed by a twister Sunday night. Sheriff Woody Wallace said it destroyed a home and damaged several others. Wallace confirmed two people were trapped in inside their home. They were taken to the hospital after being rescued.