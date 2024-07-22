Terrorism Warning Lights are 'Flashing Red': Experts Warn Biden Admin of Imminent Attack

As the FBI investigates the Trump rally shooting as potential domestic terrorism, over the last year, a growing number of national security insiders have predicted the U.S. faces an imminent terror attack.

According to top intelligence officials, three different terror threat level categories have been identified: international, domestic, and state-sponsored. They add, that right now, warning lights on all three, are flashing red.

"As I look back over my career in law enforcement, I would be hard-pressed to think of a time where so many threats to our public safety and national security were so elevated all at once," FBI Director Christopher Wray told lawmakers this spring.

In the wake of the October 7th attack in Israel, Wray says the international threat is especially concerning.

"These are terrorist organizations that don't typically see eye to eye, but they seem to be united in one thing, which is calling for attacks on us," he explained.

Senior defense officials echo Wray's concern. In March, CENTCOM commander, General Michael Kurilla, singled out ISIS-K gaining strength in the Middle East, with at least 5,000 fighters whose whereabouts are currently unknown.

"ISIS-Khorasan retains the capability and will to attack U.S. and Western interests abroad in as little as six months and with little to no warning," he told lawmakers.

"Most Americans have forgotten we remain at war against ISIL-K, and we've been killing a bunch of them, thank goodness," Harvard Prof. Graham Allison told CBN News.

2024: ISIS Network Helped 400 Cross US Border Illegally - Many of Them Are Now Missing

Allison served at the Pentagon in the first Clinton administration and recently joined former Deputy CIA Director Michael Morell in using Foreign Affairs magazine to send their message.

They write that lawmakers should not dismiss the instincts and expertise of government officials, whose past warnings led to government response.

"Before the year 2000, when the calendar was just turning over, there was a lot of concern because, in the terrorist community, they were talking about this would be a good time for disrupting the U.S...The intelligence community took it very seriously, President Clinton took it very seriously, and said, 'Do whatever you can.' So they went back and searched all of the traces of evidence about terrorists, and almost by accident found a piece of information about an individual who then was stopped when he was trying to drive his car across the border from Canada going to LA Airport, where he had explosives in his car and was going to produce a big terrorist attack," Allison recalled.

He also points to recent terrorism in Europe as significant. Russia has already seen two attacks this year. The first was in March, with ISIS-K attacking a concert hall, followed three months later by a deadly attack on churches and synagogues. ISIS, meanwhile, is threatening the upcoming Paris Olympics.

READ FBI Arrests 18-Year-Old in ISIS Plot to Murder American Churchgoers

"This same group, whom we're at war with, who we're actually killing, has made repeated statements about their intention to conduct a terrorist attack against us, so I would take them seriously," Allison said.

Here at home, individuals associated with Islamic terror organizations are crossing the southern border into the U.S. The FBI arrested eight men from Tajikistan just last month, all entered illegally, yet still underwent vetting before being allowed in.

"At this point, they're not worried about sneaking into the country. They are, they're already here. At this point, they're in the planning stages, or in the operational phase, where they're looking at targets," said the Hudson Institute's Michael Pregent.

***Please sign up for CBN Newsletters and download the CBN News app to ensure you keep receiving the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.***

As a former intelligence official, Pregent says 30 years of counter-terrorism experience leads him to believe America is most likely to experience an attack after the November presidential election.

"If I'm a terrorist leader, I don't attack before that. I get everything in place, you know, we see what happens with the election. I'll have people harass polling sites, and keep them from voting on Election Day...conducting an attack ahead of an election helps Trump so you conduct the attack during that lame duck period," Pregent told CBN News.

Both he and Allison stress that the president's primary responsibility as Commander-in-Chief is to keep America safe, and that must remain the priority, even in a chaotic election year.

Allison adds the Biden administration must act now as its predecessors, ordering the intelligence community to remain on high alert and not hesitating to launch a comprehensive counter-terrorism campaign.

READ ICE Arrests 8 Migrants with Suspected Ties to ISIS Who Crossed the Border Illegally Last Year

MORE BORDER TROUBLE:

* Illegal Alien Accused of Child-Rape, Captured in NYC by Heroic Citizens Who Bravely Tackled Him

* 2 Venezuelans Caught and Released Near US Border Accused of Assaulting, Killing 12-Year-Old Girl

* FL Strike Team Begins Rescuing Sex Trafficking Victims Exploited by Migrant Smugglers

* BORDER CRISIS: Texas Gov. Greg Abbott Sits Down with CBN News in Exclusive Interview