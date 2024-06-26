ISIS Network Helped 400 Cross US Border Illegally - Many of Them Are Now Missing

The Department of Homeland Security is searching for hundreds of ISIS-related "subjects of concern" who crossed the southern U.S. border illegally.

The DHS says more than 400 migrants came into the U.S. from Central Asia through a smuggling network affiliated with the Islamic terrorist group referred to as ISIS. Only about 150 have been arrested while others are reportedly being tracked across 17 states.

However, the whereabouts of more than 50 of those suspects are unknown.

Most of the ISIS-connected individuals who crossed the border were allowed to stay because they were not on a terrorism watch list, according to NBC News.

House Committee on Homeland Security Chairman Mark E. Green, MD (R-TN) recently released a statement saying, "Almost weekly we are getting reports that someone with terrorist ties or other major criminal connections has been released into our country by the Biden administration and allowed to roam free for months or even years."

"It's only a matter of time before one of these individuals connected to a terrorist group is involved in something devastating on U.S. soil, and this administration will be responsible. How much longer will we let this madness continue?" Green asked.

Recent attacks in Russia, such as this weekend's assault on churches and synagogues in the republic of Dagestan, have raised concerns about the terror group ISIS and its offshoots spreading abroad.

Earlier this month, federal agents revealed they had arrested eight people in several U.S. cities with alleged ties to ISIS.

Federal agencies released a joint statement saying, "The individuals arrested are detained in ICE custody pending removal proceedings … The FBI and DHS will continue working around the clock with our partners to identify, investigate, and disrupt potential threats to national security."

