Students Gift Security Guard Trip to See Family in Nigeria: 'Incredible to See How Fast God Works'

Students at a Catholic college in Rhode Island came together to bless their school's security guard with a gift of a lifetime.

A group of Providence College students learned their overnight security guard James had not seen his family in Nigeria in more than ten years.

They organized a GoFundMe page with the goal to raise $3,500 for James to go to his home country in June. To date, they have raised more than $25,000.

"It's just incredible to see how fast God works, especially in our community," student Brandon Reichert told WKRG-TV. "We never thought that number would be possible."

Reichert, a PC freshman, also told WPRI-TV he was moved to raise money for the security guard who has grown to be his mentor and good friend.

Video on social media shows more than a dozen students crowded around James' desk, who is affectionately nicknamed 'Unc.'

"What is going on?" he questioned.

"James, you're 'Unc', you're the G.O.A.T, you're one of those people that really cares and you made the PC so good for all of us," sophomore Daniel Singh explains. "Everyone here can testify to how good you are. And you told us a while ago that you wanted to go see your family in Nigeria that you haven't seen in a long time."

"We take care of our own at PC," he continued. "You're part of the family. So our gift to you is a trip to Nigeria."

James' reaction is priceless.

He is overcome with emotion and breaks down in tears thanking the students for their kindness.

"Oh my God," James cried. "How did I deserve this?"

"I pray from the bottom of my heart that God would continue to protect you guys," he added.

The students say they consider James to be family.

"He's just someone you're drawn toward," Singh said. "He's kind and compassionate. After a Friday night out, you come back and James is there and he's not tired, he's not sleeping. He's up and awake and ready to talk to you."

The GoFundMe page shares that James works four overnight shifts weekly and does so with a smile.

"He does not know how much we appreciate him, and (we) hope that this shows to him how much he means to our community," the page reads, adding, "Providence College would be a completely different building without him."

The group originally presented James with the $3,000 that was initially raised, but assured donors that 100% of the proceeds would be put towards his travel expenses.