Southern Baptist Seminary President Albert Mohler Hospitalized with Blood Clots in Both Lungs

Albert Mohler, president of The Southern Baptist Theological Seminary in Louisville, Kentucky, has been hospitalized due to blood clots in both of his lungs.

The seminary tweeted a statement on Mohler's health on Saturday.

"Dr. Albert R. Mohler, President of The Southern Baptist Theological Seminary, is currently hospitalized with a diagnosis of bilateral pulmonary emboli (blood clots in both lungs). He is receiving excellent care and is responding well to treatment. He looks forward to returning to a full schedule, including The Briefing in coming days. He and Mrs. Mohler appreciate your prayers!

Please see the statement below regarding Dr. R. Albert Mohler, Jr.'s health. Dr. and Mrs. Mohler would appreciate your prayers for a full and speedy recovery. pic.twitter.com/Rix5T8erFh — Albert Mohler (@albertmohler) April 15, 2023

Mohler, 63, has led the seminary since 1993 and has presided over tremendous growth at the seminary as well as the launch of a successful undergraduate arm—Boyce College, according to Baptist Press.

He experienced a similar event in January of 2007 after undergoing surgery to remove scar tissue from an operation in the 1980s, the outlet reported.

Mohler is the editor of WORLD Opinions, the host of two podcasts, and the author of several books, the website Church Leaders reported.

Last year, several other prominent Christian leaders suffered from dangerous blood clots. As CBN News reported, Pastor John Gray had to be hospitalized for a double pulmonary embolism. And L.A. Dream Center Founder Matthew Barnett was hospitalized after experiencing three strokes and three blood clots in his brain.

