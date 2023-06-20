'Slap on the Wrist': Hunter Biden Agrees to Plead 'Guilty' on Federal Tax Charges

Hunter Biden visits the White House as President Joe Biden awards the Presidential Medal of Freedom to 17 people, July 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

President Biden's second son, Hunter is set to plead guilty to two federal tax crimes and admit guilt for a felony gun charge.

The charges are part of a plea deal Hunter Biden has reached with prosecutors from the Justice Department in an investigation first opened in 2018 during the Trump administration.

The DOJ charged the president's son with unlawful possession of a firearm in Delaware while "knowing that he was an unlawful user of and addicted to a controlled substance."

Biden, 53, is also charged with failure to pay taxes in 2017 and 2018 for a combined tax liability of roughly $1.2 million. Those taxes have reportedly been fully paid.

Christopher Clark, a lawyer for Hunter Biden, said in a statement that it was his understanding that the five-year investigation had now been resolved.

“I know Hunter believes it is important to take responsibility for these mistakes he made during a period of turmoil and addiction in his life,” Clark said. “He looks forward to continuing his recovery and moving forward.”

Former President Trump blasted the plea deal, writing on his social media platform Truth Social that the "corrupt Biden D-O-J" gave Hunter Biden "a mere 'traffic ticket'" and claiming "our system is broken."

Joe Biden has also faced questions about his son’s business dealings and drug addiction.

The White House counsel's office said in a statement that the president and first lady Jill Biden "love their son and support him as he continues to rebuild his life."

Two people familiar with the investigation told the Associated Press the Justice Department would recommend probation for the tax charges, meaning Hunter Biden will not face time behind bars. But the decision to go along with any deal is up to the judge.

The gun charge carries a maximum sentence of up to 10 years in prison, but the Justice Department said Hunter Biden had reached a pretrial agreement. Full details were not immediately disclosed.

BREAKING: Hunter Biden has been charged with two tax misdemeanors and illegal possession of a firearm, pleading guilty to the first two and entering into a pre-trial diversion agreement on the latter, which will undoubtedly keep him out of jail. pic.twitter.com/tetPLIXQZl — Greg Price (@greg_price11) June 20, 2023

The Justice Department investigation burst into public view in December 2020, one month after the presidential election, when Hunter Biden revealed that he had received a subpoena as part of the department’s scrutiny of his taxes. The subpoena sought information on the younger Biden’s business dealings with a number of entities, including Burisma, a Ukraine gas company on whose board he sat.

Hunter Biden said in a statement at the time that he was “confident that a professional and objective review of these matters will demonstrate that I handled my affairs legally and appropriately, including with the benefit of professional tax advisors.”

The Hunter Biden charges were filed by the U.S. attorney for Delaware, Trump appointee David Weiss.

U.S. Rep. James Comer (R-KY), the chairman of the House Oversight Committee, reacted to the news, saying the younger Biden is "getting away with a slap on the wrist."

Republican Sen. Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee called the charges "low-hanging fruit" and vowed not to let "full accountability fall by the wayside."

Democratic Sen. Chris Coons of Delaware, on the other hand, called the five-year investigation originating in his home state "thorough" and said he was encouraged "that Hunter is taking responsibility for his actions, paying the taxes that he owes, and preparing to move on with his life."

But not everyone agrees that Hunter's bigger scandals have been fully addressed yet, especially the one that's been called a global "pay-to-play" web that allegedly involves Joe Biden and multiple members of the family.

"It is worth noting that this investigation and the preceding charges do not deal with anything involving the ongoing Biden bribery scandal. There's no indication the DOJ and FBI are even looking into that matter, though. Only Republicans in Congress are actively investigating," wrote one RedState.com contributor in an op-ed published Tuesday.



