House GOP Uncovers Evidence of Biden 'Global Web' of 'Money Laundering'; FBI, IRS Obstruction

Capitol Hill Republicans are pledging to dig deeper into what they say is an alleged criminal enterprise – a global pay-to-play scheme that sold access to Joe Biden for profit.

They contend they have the evidence that proves Biden family members enriched themselves at the expense of American national interests.

Republican members of the House Government Oversight Committee recently laid out what they believe is a global web of Biden family influence peddling. The 36-page memorandum alleges that foreign businessmen sent millions in wire transfers to numerous limited liability companies that then transferred the cash to bank accounts of at least nine Biden family members. Much of the money came from China, including transactions involving the Chinese energy company.

"Biden associate Rob Walker used his company to funnel money from the Chinese to various Biden family members," explained House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer (R-KY). "Democrats dismissed the evidence, even though it was based on bank records directly from the bank. Hunter Biden's representatives claim the money was, quote, 'good faith seed funds' but could not explain why those funds had to go through an intermediary in what appears to be an attempt to hide the transfers from the Chinese."

The Republicans contend that subpoenaed bank records show the chairman of the now defunct CEFC company, Ye Jiangming, gave Hunter Biden a three-carat diamond ring worth $80,000 in February 2017.

Nine days after he met Ye in Miami, three million dollars was wired to a company owned by Hunter Biden business associate Robert Walker, followed by another three million the next month. The U.S. Treasury Department's financial crimes enforcement unit listed the transfers as "suspicious activity." At least half a million dollars made its way from Walker's LLC to Hunter Biden's Owasco company that year.

Rep. Byron Donalds (R-FL) said the only logical conclusion of a financial professional is that Biden family members concealed money.



"Let me restate this. You are concealing money from either the IRS or from credit agencies or from other people in general. That's the only reason you set up a structure like this," he explained.

Former Assistant Federal Prosecutor for Northern California John O'Connor believes everything points to criminal behavior. "And I think there's plenty there, in my view, to show number one, money laundering and what they call structuring, having different devices intended to fool the authorities as to what was happening in a corrupt transaction," O'Connor insisted.

While the House Government Oversight Committee has not yet declared the money transfers illegal, members are planning additional subpoenas in hopes of uncovering the truth.

"Every time we turn over a rock, there's more information, there's more possible corruption, there's more possible allegations that need to be investigated," said Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC).

House Republicans charge the FBI is not cooperating with the investigation. That's because the FBI refused a subpoena, demanding it hand over a key document tying Joe Biden to an alleged bribery scheme with a foreign national. The Bureau claims that turning over the document would harm confidential sources and information.

The FBI failed to comply with my subpoena.



The FBI’s delay in producing a single, unclassified record is unacceptable. This doc raises concerns that VP Biden allegedly engaged in a bribery scheme.



Director Wray can't hide this document from the American people. @JesseBWatters pic.twitter.com/tvvQFhfSkv — Rep. James Comer (@RepJamesComer) May 23, 2023

Now, Oversight Committee members also have allegations from an IRS whistleblower who reports the entire team investigating Hunter Biden for tax evasion has been disbanded.

"This is a massacre, but it's done by stealth and by poisoning," O'Connor explained. "And nobody was supposed to know about this. And it really is very bothersome. That's another thing that I think is well within the congressional purview to investigate, because that itself is a form of obstruction of justice."

Rep. Comer also contends that bank records show Biden family members received a transfer of one million dollars from Romanian businessman Gabriel Popoviciu when Joe Biden served as vice president.

"While vice president, Biden was lecturing Romania on anti-corruption policies. In reality, he was a walking billboard for his son and family to collect money. In fact, the money stops flowing from the Romanian national soon after Joe Biden leaves the vice presidency," Comer said.

So what is the likely outcome of the Oversight Committee investigation? O'Connor believes charges may be brought against Hunter Biden for not registering as a foreign agent, and that might begin to spell trouble for his presidential father.

"If Joe Biden knew this and participated in the scheme for him to his son to act as an unregistered foreign agent, corruptly or otherwise, just as an unregistered foreign agent. That puts him as potentially in the line of fire here," he explained.

Furthermore, O'Connor believes a special counsel should be appointed immediately.

"There's clear evidence of a conflict because, after all, Joe Biden's the boss of (US Attorney General) Merrick Garland. So, you have to appoint one."

The public is likely to support the appointment of a special counsel. A Harvard University political studies poll released last April found that 67% of American adults agreed that, if found to be true, Hunter Biden selling access to his father is an impeachable offense for President Biden.

"The American people do not trust the federal government. They don't trust Congress. They don't even trust current presidents because of the kind of possible and alleged corruption that we see at every level of government, and no one is ever held to account," insisted Rep. Mace.

So far, however, Republicans are alone in their accountability efforts. Democrats and various news outlets are either denying or ignoring the committee's findings.

"If the scandal falls in the forest and nobody's there to hear it, is there a scandal?" O'Connor asked rhetorically. "And that's what's happening here."

