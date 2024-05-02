Arab Unofficial Reports: Hamas to Reject Ceasefire Deal as Israel Readies Rafah Forces

JERUSALEM, Israel – Israel and the U.S. say the ball is in Hamas' court as the world watches and waits for a response to Israel's ceasefire offer.

According to reports, that would see the release of some of the hostages as well as more aid for the people of Gaza.

Arab media reports suggest Hamas will refuse the deal, though no official answer has been given.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken indicates Hamas' response will show whether or not the Iranian proxy has a heart for the Arabs it rules over.

"Hamas has to decide whether it will take this deal and actually advance the situation for people that it purports to care about in Gaze," Blinken stated. There is no time for delay. There's no time for further haggling. The deal is there. They should take it."

While in Israel, Blinken visited Kibbutz Nir Oz on the Gaza border, as well as the Kerem Shalom Crossing, where most aid is entering Gaza.

He continues to insist the soon-to-come Rafah invasion is a bad idea, but Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant insists invading the last Hamas stronghold is the best way to find and free the hostages.

"We are determined to take any action in order to return our hostages back to their home. These are the right values, it is morally right and it is a declared war objective," Gallant said.

Meanwhile, Colombia created diplomatic fallout for Israel by cutting ties with the Jewish State.

At the United Nations, Israeli Ambassador Gilad Erdan called the international body a "dream come true for every Palestinian terrorist."

He said the U.N. hatred for Israel helped set off the new wave of global anti-Semitism, including on American college campuses.

Authorities have been cracking down on pro-Palestinian, anti-Israel protests, arresting many of the demonstrators on thsoe campuses.

At the University of Texas, police say almost half of those arrested are not even students.

Senator John Cornyn (R-Texas) noted on CBN News' Faith Nation, "What they did find when they arrested some of these outside agitators were guns, mallets, and other weapons that were confiscated by law enforcement."

The U.S. House passed a bill that aligns federal education law with the protection of Jewish students.

Rep. Chris Smith (R-New Jersey) explained, "This bill will clarify that the Hamas hatred infecting our campuses must be dealt with as antisemitic discrimination that violates civil rights."

Some of the most virulent anti-Semitism has been displayed on New York City campuses. New York Mayor Eric Adams says it's part of a worldwide plot to radicalize students.

He declared, "This is a global problem – that young people are being influenced by those who are professionals at radicalizing our children."

At the same time, the Biden administration is considering measures to help Palestinians – especially in the U.S.– to get their relatives in Gaza out and into America.

It's also considering action to let Palestinian visitors in the U.S. stay longer instead of deporting them.

