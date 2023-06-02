'Shoved in Americans' Faces': Kohl's Faces Backlash for LGBTQ Children's Clothes

Kohl's is now the latest U.S. retailer to face strong conservative backlash for marketing its LGBTQ clothing and other products for infants and young kids.

"At Kohl's, we have a long history of supporting the LGTBQIA+ community, our associates, and customers," the retailer's website reads.

The hashtag #BOYCOTTKOHLS began appearing online earlier this week after the retailer debuted its June catalog, featuring LGBTQIA+ pride clothing and accessories geared towards children.

A Twitter account titled "End Wokeness" was one of the first to post photos of several of Kohl's pride products being promoted to little kids.

"Looks like Kohl's didn't learn a thing from Bud Lite and Target," the account contends.

Looks like Kohl's didn't learn a thing from Bud Lite and Target pic.twitter.com/qRzlmepW4B — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) May 28, 2023

"Kohl's is pushing LGBTQ Pride for literal babies," the account states.

Kohl's is pushing LGBTQ Pride for literal babies pic.twitter.com/SzoHSXGp4n — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) May 28, 2023

Another user shared a video from inside one Kohl's store with the caption, "Why is Kohl's selling PRIDE merchandise for THREE-MONTH OLD babies?!?!? When will these corporations learn?"

Turning Point U.S.A. contributor and media personality Morgann slammed the company for promoting transgender ideology to children in a 40-second video posted to Twitter, calling it "disgusting."

"And now, here we have another one. Kohl's has now made a baby onesie that is promoting transgender ideology to kids as young as three-months-old with this baby onesie and matching rainbow tights," she said.

"And here's the thing. This entire Pride Collection, the boycotting Target has never had anything to do with the LGBTQ in general. It has never had to do with gay people. It never had to do with Pride Month. It is the fact that it's being shoved in Americans' faces. It has to do with the fact that it's targeting children. It has always been about targeting children," Morgann said.

"Why do babies need a onesie, a baby onesie with a pride flag on it?" she asked. "They don't. It is blatant virtue signaling and it is not ok what our universe is doing to signal to children in the transgender movement. It is disgusting."

Kohls's with the PRIDE BABY clothes… stop targeting children it's gross. #BoycottTarget was the beginning here's another to add to the list. #PrideMonth pic.twitter.com/amEZ2x6a4g — MORGONN (@morgonnm) May 29, 2023

The backlash Kohl's is experiencing comes after similar responses to other retailers for their promotion of LGBTQ products for Gay Pride Month.

As CBN News has reported, Target's stock value took a big hit after a conservative firestorm led to a boycott effort. That prompted the major retailer to make changes to some of its blatant LGBTQ+ support, moving Pride displays from the front of the store to other areas that aren't as prominent.

Conservative influencers called for a boycott of the company at the end of last month. In the last few weeks, Target has lost more than $14 billion in market value, Bloomberg reports.

Target is also facing intense backlash from the other side too.

The Minneapolis retailer is facing criticism from the left for moving gay pride merchandise from the front to the back of the store. Some of those products include "tuck friendly" transgender-style swimsuits, LGBT-themed children's clothes, and a line of items that featured slogans like a "Live Laugh Lesbian" shirt, "cheers queers" glass, and "gender fluid" mugs.

But all of the criticism by conservatives started against Target earlier in May when it began pushing a new line of pro-LGBTQ clothing for babies and children, both in-store and online.

The backlash on social media platforms against Target and Kohl's has been robust as both critics and customers continue to ask, why?

CBN News has reached out to Kohl's for comment. We'll post it here if we hear back.

On June 1, the Twitter account Gays Against Groomers noted in a post it was the first day of pride month, but also commented on the apparent targeting of children. A 60-second video in the post highlighted that the group was "fighting back from inside the community."

"It may be the first day of pride month, but there is NO PRIDE in the sexualization, indoctrination, and mutilation of children," the nonprofit group wrote.

"The rainbow has been hijacked by activists who are using it as a shield to push a dangerous agenda onto your kids," the organization warned.

