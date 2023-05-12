Target's New Line of LGBTQ Clothing for Babies & Kids Sparks Social Media Backlash

Retail giant Target is pushing a new line of pro-LGBTQ clothing for babies and children, both in-store and online. And it has sparked backlash on social media platforms as both critics and customers continue to ask, why?

It's no secret that since 2013, the retailer has offered exclusive Pride merchandise throughout the month of June with more than 150 exclusive products available in all stores.

But now, Target's PRIDE line features clothing for Pride Kids' and Baby Clothing, which included a Pride Baby Bien Proud Bodysuit - Light Mint Green. Other examples include Pride Baby 'Always Proud' Bibs, and the Pride Baby 'It Takes All Kinds' Bodysuit - Blue.

There's also the Pride Baby 'Be Kind' Jumper Romper, Pride Kids' 'Be You' One Piece Swimsuit, Pride Toddler Sleeveless Romper, Happy Socks Kids 3pk Pride Socks Gift Box, Pride Toddler Rainbow Leggings - Checkered, and the Pride Kids' Sleeveless A-Line Dress - Pink.

And the retailer is not limiting its LGBT agenda to clothing. It is also featuring a selection of LGBT books, movies and music, jewelry, pet accessories, and party supplies.

Critics on social media blasted Target's new LGBTQ-themed clothing for infants and young children.

Terry Schilling, president of the American Principles Project, asked, "How is this not grooming?"

How is this not grooming? https://t.co/a5m07NPLAU — Terry Schilling (@Schilling1776) May 11, 2023

One Twitter user asked the company, "Target…why do we need pride clothing for newborn babies and toddlers? Do I get to go buy #ImStraight Clothing? And do I get to announce #ImStraight at work in school in public - so I get to have a straight pride parade? Umm nope…"

In an op-ed published by PJ Media on May 10, contributing writer Catherine Salgado, wrote: "How did we get to the point in America where a major retail chain proudly (or should I say, with Pride) displays baby clothes touting sexual perversion? Parents should flood Target with complaints about its ridiculous clothes line."

Gays Against Groomers, an organization of gays that describes itself as "against the sexualization, indoctrination, and medicalization of children under the guise of LGBTQIA+", tweeted a video from inside a Target store showing the new merchandise geared towards children. It also included a photo of a shirt that read, "Trans People Will Always Exist!"

"This is what you will find in the kid's section of @Target. We urge you to take your business elsewhere. They are indoctrinating and grooming them with LGBTQ ideology. It is highly inappropriate and disturbing," the group wrote in a tweet. "We hope there are enough parents out there that understand how wrong this is and show them that this garbage will not sell. The only thing these people understand is money. Target deserves the Bud Light treatment. We will work to put the pressure on them."

The Bud Light treatment refers to how consumers, celebrities, and even distributors responded by boycotting the brand following its partnership with a transgender influencer.

According to multiple reports, since the beginning of April, the sales of the beer brand have continued to fall and parent company Anheuser-Busch InBev's stock has been downgraded.

In a commentary published in The Western Journal on May 11, the outlet's Senior Editor-Writer Brian Chai reminded his readers that Bud Light is meant for adults.

"As wrong and sickening as Bud Light's tacit approval of transgender nonsense is, at least that's a product that's not aimed at children. If an adult male comes to the disturbed conclusion that they're actually a woman, that's a mental issue to deal with on their own time," he wrote.

"But how does an adult reach that point?" Chai asked. "By being bombarded by LGBT propaganda anytime mom needs to pick up some groceries from Target."

"There's an entire section dedicated for pride apparel meant for kids and babies. That is so wrong and backwards, it's hard to know where to begin," he pointed out.

"The absolute most divisive issue a child that age should be grappling with is who would win in a fight between Superman and Godzilla. It should not be about subverting God's natural order of creation," Chai wrote.

***Please sign up for CBN Newsletters and download the CBN News app to ensure you keep receiving the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.***