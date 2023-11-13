Scott Sauls Resigns from Nashville's Christ Presbyterian After Church Votes Approval

The Rev. Scott Sauls, the senior pastor of Christ Presbyterian Church in Nashville, Tennessee resigned from his position Sunday evening after the congregation voted overwhelmingly to accept his resignation.

On Sunday evening, hundreds of the church's members attended a meeting at the congregation's flagship campus to talk over and ultimately approve Sauls' resignation from the position he had held for 12 years, according to The Tennessean.

"We had hoped to continue forward and help with CPC," Sauls said from the pulpit on Sunday evening, reading from his resignation letter aloud to the assembled audience. "But we now believe the most merciful thing to do is step aside so the church can seek new leadership and we can seek the Lord's will for whatever comes next as well."

"It has been an honor serving this community," he said as he finished, struggling to do so as he became overcome with emotion. "We're going to miss you. We wish you the best and we love you."

After Sauls left the pulpit, church members and elders discussed approving Saul's decision during a Question and Answer period. The Tennessean reported the congregation voted according to guidelines outlined by the Presbyterian Church in America (PCA), the denomination to which the church is affiliated.

The members voted 517-122 to accept Saul's resignation.

As CBN News reported in May, Sauls had been placed on an indefinite leave of absence after admitting to an "unhealthy leadership style."

His leave was announced during a meeting of the church membership. In a video shown to the congregation, Sauls apologized for an overbearing leadership style that harmed the people who worked for him and the church, according to the Religion News Service (RNS).

"I verbalized insensitive and verbal criticism of others' work," he said. "I've used social media and the pulpit to quiet dissenting viewpoints. I've manipulated facts to support paths that I desire."

He made it very clear he had not been involved in any sexual sin or substance abuse, the RNS reported. He said that he would seek counseling and repentance during his leave and that he hoped to someday reconcile with the people he had harmed.

"I am grieved to say that I have hurt people," he said. "I want to say to all of you that I am sorry."

According to the RNS, Sauls' leave came about after an investigation was launched by the local church and by the Nashville Presbytery of the PCA. The inquiry began after the church's elders received a letter from several former church staffers questioning the pastor's conduct as a leader.

The church's elders admitted it was their fault for letting such an unhealthy culture develop within the church's staff.

In a public statement, the church's elders noted, "For the sake of clarity, since pastors in our denomination are not members of their church but rather members of the presbytery to which their church belongs, this matter is being addressed with and through the Nashville Presbytery, as it is appropriate, given the governing structure of our denomination.

Neither the Nashville Presbytery nor the Christ Presbyterian eldership have publicly revealed what was discussed with Sauls during an executive session, according to The Tennessean.

The outlet reported the Nashville Presbytery oversaw the former pastor's compliance with his discipline that included a month-long residential counseling program, Sauls told the congregation Sunday night. The group had decided to lift his suspension, but the pastor had decided to resign. Sauls did not say which decision came first.

In a final step, the Nashville Presbytery will meet Tuesday to decide whether to "dissolve" Sauls' call, The Tennessean reported.

Christ Presbyterian is a multi-site church with three campuses and approximately 2,000 weekly attendees. It is governed by a 26-member elder board, according to the church's website.