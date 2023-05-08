Presbyterian Megachurch Pastor in Nashville Placed on Indefinite Leave of Absence

The Rev. Scott Sauls, the senior pastor of Christ Presbyterian Church in Nashville, Tennessee has been placed on an indefinite leave of absence after admitting to an "unhealthy leadership style."

Sauls has served as the pastor at the Presbyterian Church in America (PCA)-affiliated congregation for the past 11 years. He's the author of six books and also writes a weekly blog.

His leave was announced Sunday during a meeting of the church membership. In a video shown to the congregation, Sauls apologized for an overbearing leadership style that harmed the people who worked for him and the church, according to the Religion News Service (RNS).

In a video message to the congregation, Sauls apologized for an unhealthy leadership style that harmed the people who worked for him and the church.https://t.co/nXn0p9NQdZ — Religion News Service (@RNS) May 8, 2023

"I verbalized insensitive and verbal criticism of others' work," he said. "I've used social media and the pulpit to quiet dissenting viewpoints. I've manipulated facts to support paths that I desire."

He made it very clear he had not been involved in any sexual sin or substance abuse, the RNS reported. He said that he would seek counseling and repentance during his leave and that he hoped to someday reconcile with the people he had harmed.

"I am grieved to say that I have hurt people," he said. "I want to say to all of you that I am sorry."

According to the RNS, Sauls' leave came about after an investigation was launched by the local church and by the Nashville Presbytery of the PCA. The inquiry began after the church's elders received a letter from several former church staffers questioning the pastor's conduct as a leader.

The outlet also reported that during a membership meeting Sunday, the elders told the congregation they hoped Sauls's leave would lead to healing and reconciliation. They also admitted it was their fault for letting such an unhealthy culture develop within the church's staff.

Christ Presbyterian is a multi-site church with three campuses and approximately 2,000 weekly attendees. It is governed by a 26-member elder board, according to the church's website.

Sauls' standing as a pastor will be reviewed at an upcoming meeting of the Nashville Presbytery, the RNS reported. According to the denomination's rules, he is considered a "teaching elder" whose status as a minister is overseen by that local presbytery. That presbytery will have the final say over the length and conditions of his leave.

Neil Spence, a PCA pastor and Stated Clerk of the Nashville Presbytery told the outlet in an email that Sauls is a member of the group and in good standing.

Although he had no comment about Sauls's situation when asked to confirm whether the presbytery would address his status as a pastor, he did explain some of the presbytery's processes.

"Nashville Presbytery will meet soon to deal with any matters properly brought before us," he said. "Presbytery as a whole will decide whether a censure such as suspension from office is warranted. It would be imprudent for me to try to predict what Presbytery will do."

If Sauls is suspended by the group, he would not be able to carry out the duties of an ordained minister, according to the RNS.

***Please sign up for CBN Newsletters and download the CBN News app to ensure you keep receiving the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.***