Regent University's 2024 Graduates Receive Challenge to 'Take Your Cross with You'

The Regent University graduating class of 2024 turned their tassels on Saturday. They heard a commencement address from Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares encouraged and Chancellor Gordon Robertson exhorted them to fight every battle on their knees.

"Well good morning and welcome to Regent University's 44th commencement ceremony! Congratulations to the class of 2024. I commend you for your tenacity, for your strength, for your academic achievements. We're all so proud of you!" the chancellor said.

Miyares encouraged the graduates to show thanks to the people who got them there.

"I ask for all of my graduates now to do something. I'm going to give you special dispensation. Take out your cell phones. I want you real quick to text someone if you have not done so already, I want you to text them 'thank you and I love you' for the person that made you here today."

Law school graduate Daniel J. Luster also addressed the graduates saying, "And so Regent takes its place among the great institutions of the past that have sought to protect knowledge, ideas, and free inquiry in a darkening world. In most universities today, students are formed to think narrowly, to trade curiosity for being part of the group, but Regent is forming students into the kind of people that will ask bold questions, challenge the status quo, and courageously lead in the troubled times that lay ahead."

Chairman of the Board of Trustees Phil D. Walker told the graduates, "You're about to join many other Regent alums who are already having a major impact in the areas of education, communication, law, government, healthcare, business, and of course, full-time ministry. Our Lord is now giving you a tremendous opportunity to change the lives of many as you fulfill His calling in taking the gospel to the marketplace."

Chancellor Robertson said,"My father told me that the only position no one will ever want to take from you is when you're on your knees. But it's also the position that determines every success in life. So, as you go from this graduation, do what the English settlers did. Take your cross with you. And every time you find a moment of testing, or of doubt, or of unbelief, or even every success; set that cross up, bow your knee, and ask to see God's face."

"Graduates, you may change your tassels. Congratulations to all of you! May God bless you in all that you do!" Robertson concluded.