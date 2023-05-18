Racial Unity Goal of 'National Unity Weekend' June 10-11: Here's How You and Your Church Can Participate

Racial reconciliation through the power of the gospel. That's the goal of an upcoming event called National Unity Weekend.

It's scheduled for June 10-11 in communities across the country.

The weekend is an opportunity for churches to explore the Bible's transformational message on racial unity.

The event is two-fold. On Saturday, June 10, volunteers will unite to simultaneously serve underserved communities as a practical demonstration of love in action in what is being called the Nationwide Community Action Day. CBN's Operation Blessing will provide food for distribution to serve locations in Maryland, Texas, Virginia, and Washington, D.C. If you would like to volunteer, you can sign up here.

Then on Sunday, June 11, churches will focus on teaching and preaching the biblical perspective on race. Pastors are encouraged to register at the website or sign the statement of change.

Churches in 20 states have already signed up to participate in the National Unity Weekend event. For more information on how your church can participate and to see a schedule of events, go to unityweekend.com.

ABOVE: Dr. Derek Grier, bishop of Grace Church in Dumfries, Virginia appeared on the Wednesday edition of CBN News' Faith Nation to talk about the upcoming National Unity Weekend.