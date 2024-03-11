QB Brock Purdy and Newlywed Wife Aim for Christ-Centered Marriage: 'I Love Your Heart for Jesus'

NFL quarterback Brock Purdy is having quite a year. Just one month after competing in the Super Bowl, he tied the knot with his college sweetheart over the weekend.

Purdy married Jenna Brandt on March 9 at a church in Des Moines, Iowa, E News reports.

"Best day of our lives. I get to call my best friend my HUSBAND for forever and ever!!!" she commented on Instagram Monday.

"I love you, Mrs. Purdy," he replied.

The couple said their marriage vows before 350 guests, just seven months after they became engaged in south Florida and almost a month after the San Francisco 49ers played the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2024 Super Bowl.

***Please sign up for CBN Newsletters and download the CBN News app to ensure you keep receiving the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.***

Brock's faith in Christ has sustained him through the ups and downs of his young career. And the Purdys have made it clear that it will be a pillar of their marriage.

"My Jenna girl forever. I can't wait to be your husband and grow together in Christ," Brock wrote on Instagram after proposing.

Jenna, who played volleyball at Iowa State and Northern Iowa, posted the same photo on Instagram writing, "Brock Purdy - I love everything about you & your heart for Jesus more than any words can say."

Congrats to Mr. & Mrs. Brock Purdy on their marriagepic.twitter.com/hnmyFs4teU — Jon Root (@JonnyRoot_) March 10, 2024

Jenna, a kinesiology grad, shares on her profile that her mission is sharing the love of God – "spreading His love."

Meanwhile, as CBN News has reported, Purdy does not hesitate to give glory to God.

After the biggest comeback in the history of the NFC Championship game, the 24-year-old said: "First of all, glory to God. He's given us this opportunity."

The 49ers had trailed the Detroit Lions 24-7 by halftime but scored 27 unanswered points in the third and fourth quarters to win the game and earn a spot in the Super Bowl.

"When I'm down 17 at the half, honestly, I'm just thinking, 'All right God, You've taken me here, and win or lose I'm going to glorify You.' That's my peace, the joy, the steadfastness — that's where I get it," Purdy said.

Purdy entered the Super Bowl in February as the third-youngest quarterback to ever play.

The 49ers lost to the Kansas City Chiefs 25 to 22 in overtime, but Purdy remained grounded in his identity in Christ and took the loss in stride.

"We had opportunities to sort of lap them and get up on them and I think we failed to do that. Moving forward with my career and if you get blessed enough to get in this position again, I think you have to understand that...and I learned the hard way."

Purdy recently told Sports Spectrum that his football career doesn't make or break him. "My identity can't be in football, it can't be in the things of this world," he said. "It's got to be in Him."