9-Year-Old Hero Sprints a Mile Through Deadly Tornado to Save Parents: 'Really, Really Scared'

A 9-year-old is being hailed a hero after he sprinted over a mile in the middle of a deadly tornado to rescue his parents.

Branson Baker was with his mom and dad April 27, when a brutal tornado — one of 15 to hit Oklahoma that day — swept through the state.

The family was driving in their truck in an attempt to reach their friend’s storm shelter when the unthinkable happened, People reported.

An uprooted tree slammed into the car and trapped Branson’s parents inside. Rather than becoming overtaken by panic, the little boy escaped the vehicle and ran to get help — something he said was scary but necessary.

“I was really, really scared,” he told “Good Morning America” through tears. “As soon as I went to go get help, I said, ‘Don’t die.'”

In the end, Branson ran more than a mile to a neighbor’s home and was able to get that person back to the scene to help. While that was happening, his uncle, Johnny Baker, who was on the phone with the family when the tree struck, also headed to the scene and flagged emergency personnel.

“The only way he found his way back was with lightning strikes that lit the road,” Baker said of Branson. “He ran as fast as he could, as hard as he could, he made a mile in 10 minutes. That’s pretty impressive for a little kid.”

And Branson’s bravery helped save his parents, who were desperately in need.

His father, Wayne, reportedly lost part of his finger and broke his neck, sternum, ribs, and arm. His mother, Lindy, is still in the hospital with breaks to her hand, ribs, jaw, and neck and a punctured lung, according to CBS News.

Wayne told “Good Morning America” he’s incredibly proud of his young son.

“Branson sprung into action really quick,” Wayne said. “He’s very courageous for a 9-year-old boy. Not many adults would have done what he did.”

The emotional dad continued, “I couldn’t be more proud to be a father of a son that could accept a challenge that way. It shows that he would go above and beyond for anyone.”

Continue to pray for the Baker family as they recover. A GoFundMe set up to help the family with expenses has raised nearly $75,000 of its $150,000 goal.

