Critics Blast BSA for Ditching the 'Boy' from Boy Scouts: 'Wokeness Destroys Everything It Touches'

After more than a century, the Boy Scouts of America is changing its name to become a more "inclusive" organization several years after welcoming girls and gay boys into its scouting program.

The Texas-based organization is dropping "Boys" from its title to become Scouting America – after holding its namesake for the last 114 years – to shed its image roiled in bankruptcy and sexual abuse claims.

The rebranding effort is a major shift for the organization that exclusively started for boys aged 11 to 15 and aimed to develop "good citizenship, chivalrous behavior, and skill in various outdoor activities."

However, in 2013, the organization made the exception to allow gay and transgender boys into the program and in 2015 it ended a ban on gay leaders. Then in 2017, the organization announced it would allow girls into its flagship Boy Scout program, renaming that to Scouts BSA.

"In the next 100 years, we want any youth in America to feel very, very welcome to come into our programs," President and CEO Roger Krone told the Associated Press after announcing the change.

The new name won't become official until Feb. 8, 2025, the organization's 115th birthday.

"It sends this really strong message to everyone in America that they can come to this program, they can bring their authentic self, they can be who they are and they will be welcomed here," Krone added.

As CBN News reported, there was a record mass exodus from the organization when membership dropped from 1.97 million in 2019 to 1.12 million in 2020 – a whopping 43% plunge.

Boy Scouts of America says it lost a lot of members during the COVID-19 pandemic, but the group also sought bankruptcy protection after it was named in thousands of lawsuits filed by men who allege they had been molested as youngsters by scout leaders.

Now as the group faces mounting criticism over the name change, it is leading some parents to search for more traditional alternatives.

"The Left has now taken 'Boy' out of 'Boy Scouts,'" Rep. Andrew Clyde (R-GA) posted on X. "Wokeness destroys everything it touches."

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) said on X, "With membership at historic lows, Boy Scouts of America decides to rebrand to make clear that 'boys' are no longer welcome. I'm sure that will help with recruiting."





"Tradition for everything is just going out the window," said conservative author Deneen Borelli. "I think they should focus more on keeping predators out of the Boys Scouts."

"The Boy Scouts organization you knew is gone," said SaveCalifornia.com, a pro-family organization.

SaveCalifornia suggests church-based scouting programs as an alternative for parents, including Trail Life USA.

Trail Life USA is the largest boy-focused, Christ-centered scouting organization in the country, with tens of thousands of boys learning leadership skills, making meaningful relationships, and growing in their walk with Christ.



The reality is that males and females are fundamentally different in many ways – physically, emotionally, and in their relationships. Boys and girls deserve unique programs created with their specific needs in mind.https://t.co/mh72smQAnt pic.twitter.com/PSoL36bRg1 — Trail Life USA (@TrailLifeUSA) May 8, 2024

"While the Boy Scouts abandon their traditional boy-centered roots, we are dedicated to providing boys and their families a space that is geared towards boys," said Trail Life CEO Mark Hancock last year.

"We are providing an uncompromising boy-focused program designed to let boys be boys, accentuating their strengths and allowing them to feel understood and appreciated," he added.