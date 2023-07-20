PublicSq. Offers Americans a 'Pro-Life, Pro-Family, Pro-Freedom' Marketplace

A digital marketplace that touts itself as a "Pro-Life, Pro-Family, Pro-Freedom" company is offering Americans who are tired of "woke" corporations an alternative to buy the products they want.

PublicSq. is a digital platform that's been growing in popularity. On Thursday it will be owned by "we the people" as it becomes a public company trading under the ticker symbol PSQH on the New York Stock Exchange, Fox Business reports.

The growing company has already set itself to be a direct competitor to Amazon describing itself as "the largest network of patriotic businesses in the nation". And they are just getting started.

"The nation was hungry for this," PublicSq.'s CEO and founder Michael Seifert told Fox.

"We are addressing the largest unaddressed market in the world, which is patriotic, traditionally-valued, constitution-loving America. I'm part of this market. I felt like, for years, major corporate entities in the United States have continued to turn against me and my values. Bud Light is the most recent example that is prominent, but Nike, Starbucks, and Target," are other examples, he explained.

"There are so many entities that, for whatever reason, decided to cater to messaging that only attracts 10% of the country when there's a massive cohort of 100+ million Americans feeling like their values have been left in the dust," Seifert added.

Seifert founded the company in 2021 when he and his wife were looking to support businesses that aligned with their core values. That list circulated among his friends and he decided to create a digital space for it.

Now, there are one million active consumers on the platform and more than 55,000 businesses – 90% of which are small businesses. And it keeps growing.

Last week, they added the nation's first pro-life diaper to the platform.

Everylife is a line of diapers and baby wipes that will "never donate your hard-earned money to organizations that destroy innocent life."

From skincare, sports gear, books, and household essentials, Public Sq. gives millions of people a different option and Americans are jumping at the opportunity.

The success of their platform has skyrocketed in the year since its nationwide launch and it has recently partnered with Colombier Acquisition Corp. to be able to trade on the New York Stock Exchange.

***Please sign up for CBN Newsletters and download the CBN News app to ensure you keep receiving the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.***

"For too long, progressive corporations have prioritized highly politicized ideas over the interests and values of the American people. Because of this, we, as patriotic Americans, are hungering for a future where the power is back in the hands of 'We the People' and a parallel economy is created," Seifert explained.

As CBN News has reported, many consumers are less inclined to spend their money with companies that back the LGBTQ agenda. Whether that is Target, which pushed exclusive gay pride merchandise in their stores, or Kohl's, which faced backlash for marketing its LGBTQ clothing and other products for infants and young kids, or Walmart whose foundation sponsored local drag shows and drag story hours for kids in Arkansas.

Through various boycotts and buycotts, Americans are sending the message that they are ready to put their money where their values lie.

"With the PublicSq. platform, we are grateful to provide a solution that helps everyday, freedom-loving Americans spend their hard-earned money with businesses that prioritize the values that have made this nation so special in the first place. We're just getting started, and we're proud to partner with the Colombier team," said Seifert.

RELATED:

Target's New Line of LGBTQ Clothing for Babies & Kids Sparks Social Media Backlash

Target Moves LGBT Displays After Conservative Boycott but Will Still 'Celebrate Pride Month'

'Shoved in Americans' Faces': Kohl's Faces Backlash for LGBTQ Children's Clothes

Walmart's Walton Family Giving Millions to LGBTQ Causes, Including Drag Shows for Children

Amazon Pulls Books by Gay Conversion Author and Other Former LGBT Authors

'Not-at-all-Secret Gay Agenda': Disney Goes LGBTQ Again with Gay Teen Romance in Major New Animation