Oversight Committee Reveals Bank Records Showing Monthly Payments from Hunter Biden to Dad

House Oversight and Accountability Committee Chairman James Comer (R-KY), joined at right by House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Jason Smith (R-Mo.) speaks with reporters at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023. (AP Photo/J. Scott)

House Committee on Oversight and Accountability Chairman James Comer (R-KY) on Monday released subpoenaed bank records that Republicans say reveal Hunter Biden's business entity, Owasco PC, made direct monthly payments to Joe Biden.

One document, a bank authorization agreement, shows $1,380 in direct monthly payments set to be transferred to Joe Biden's account from Owasco PC beginning in September of 2018.

A source told The New York Post that at least three payments were made — on Sept. 17, Oct. 15 and Nov. 15, 2018 — totaling $4,140 to the elder Biden from Owasco PC, according to the firm's bank records.

"This wasn't a payment from Hunter Biden's personal account but an account for his corporation that received payments from China and other shady corners of the world," Comer said in a video statement released Monday.

"Hunter Biden is currently under an investigation by the Department of Justice for using the Owasco PC corporate account for tax evasion and other serious crimes," he said.

"Payments from Hunter's business entity to Joe Biden are now part of a pattern revealing Joe Biden knew about, participated in, and benefited from his family's influence peddling schemes," Comer alleged.

But Hunter's attorney Abbe Lowell pushed back against the claim, The Hill reported.

"There Chairman Comer goes again — reheating what is old as new to try to revive his sham of an investigation," Lowell said in a statement. "The truth is Hunter's father helped him when he was struggling financially due to his addiction and could not secure credit to finance a truck. When Hunter was able to, he paid his father back and took over the payments himself."

Emails from Hunter Biden's abandoned laptop indicated the bank transfers may have been to repay Joe Biden for help with his son's car payment, The Post reported. However, the origin of the money that went from Hunter's business account to his father's is unclear.

Republicans have been investigating Hunter Biden, looking for evidence that might implicate President Biden in any wrongdoing. Questions have arisen about the ethics surrounding the Biden family's international business, and lawmakers insist their evidence paints a troubling picture of "influence peddling" in the Biden family's business dealings, particularly with clients overseas.

After issuing subpoenas to obtain Biden family associates' bank records, Comer issued subpoenas for Hunter and James Biden's personal and business bank records. According to The House Oversight Committee, they identified more than 20 shell companies and uncovered how the Bidens and their associates allegedly made over $24 million between 2015 and 2019 by selling Joe Biden as "the brand" to foreign parties seeking influence in the U.S. government.

Last month, the White House called for Comer and House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan (R-OH) to withdraw what a White House attorney described as an "irresponsible set of subpoenas and requests for interviews."

As CBN News reported in May, Republican members of the committee laid out what they believe is a global web of Biden family influence peddling. The 36-page memorandum alleges that foreign businessmen sent millions in wire transfers to numerous limited liability companies that then transferred the cash to bank accounts of at least nine Biden family members. Much of the money came from China.

House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) said Tuesday the U.S. House will vote next week on formally authorizing its impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden, asserting Republicans have "no choice" but to push ahead as the White House has rebuffed their requests for information.

"The House has no choice if it's going to follow its constitutional responsibility to formally adopt an impeachment inquiry on the floor so that when the subpoenas are challenged in court, we will be at the apex of our constitutional authority," Johnson told reporters.

He emphasized the House is not voting to impeach Biden, only to continue to investigate.

In a post to the social media platform X on Tuesday, Jonathan Turley, a professor at George Washington University Law School, and a noted legal scholar, wrote: "Hunter Biden now has a date with Congress. The only question is which Hunter will appear. He has been reinvented by his lawyers and public relations team so many times he now seems like a Sybil witness with carefully constructed alternative personalities."

Turley also included a photo of two street signs with the word "Hunter" on top, and the word "Gate" on the bottom – a reference to the infamous Watergate scandal that ended Richard Nixon's presidency.

