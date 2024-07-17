Oppressive Heat, Lingering Power Outages Challenge Beryl Recovery in Southeast Texas

As southeast Texas slowly recovers from Hurricane Beryl, lingering power outages, food shortages, and intense heat are compounding difficulties for residents and disaster response teams alike.



Operation Blessing is set up in the town of Brazoria, rushing to meet multiple needs created in the aftermath of the storm. The storm left more than 2 million customers in the dark and more than a week later, tens of thousands are still without power. Bob Burke with OB is helping lead the charge to restore a sense of normalcy to the town.

"From the first day we were here, we've had people driving up and asking if we had food available," Burke said.

He said no electricity combined with oppressive heat and depleted food banks have created a dire situation.

"We lost all of our food because of the power outage – and payday's not until next week," said one survivor. "Every little bit helps."

First Baptist Church of Brazoria fortunately has power and air conditioning. Pastor Gregory Smith has opened the doors to provide respite from the heat. The church is partnering with Operation Blessing to tackle the hard work ahead.

"Part of our concern is people sitting in a hot home with no power, no water," said Pastor Smith. "And we've been under a heat advisory now every day, it's been well up into the 90s with humidity of 100%."

OB volunteers are serving food from the town's elementary school, and making pasta in the kitchen. Efforts are also focused on getting tarps for tattered roofs, removing downed trees, and clearing debris.

"We want to be the hands and feet of Jesus in this community, we want to share Jesus with people," said Pastor Smith.

Due to the length of time in restoring power, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is calling for an investigation into the state's main power company, CenterPoint. However, the company maintains its response was limited due to the unpredictable nature of the storm.

"This small area down here really got hit hard," Burke said. "The more volunteers we get, the bigger the teams we can send. We can make a large difference."

As long as there are needs in Southeast Texas, Operation Blessing plans to remain here helping with recovery efforts.

"Just having a partner, someone to come and say, 'Hey, we're just here to minister,' I can't tell you what a blessing that is. Operation Blessing is a good name because that's what it is," said Pastor Smith.

