Operation Blessing Rushes Relief as 1 Million Texans Still Struggling Without Power After Beryl

More than one million people in southeast Texas are still facing the sweltering summer heat without power after Hurricane Beryl.

Officials warn that roughly 500,000 customers will remain in the dark and the heat well into next week. The utility company says it's working as fast as it can after the storm crippled the power grid.

People in Houston are lining up for fresh food and water as hospitals start to overflow. Part of the Houston Texans' football facility is converted to help those in need.



PHOTO: Jose Gutierrez and his grandson Kamen Gutierrez walk to a cooling station at Lakewood Church in Houston, Tuesday, July 9, 2024. The effects of Hurricane Beryl left most in the area without power. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

CBN's Operation Blessing is on the scene in Brazoria, TX, where downed trees have caused power outages affecting over 50% of the population, and residents are suffering from heat indexes of over 100 degrees.

"We ask that you at home pray these people get their electricity back, so they're no longer facing the danger of overheating," the ministry reports.

Operation Blessing is already responding in numerous ways to this crisis with relief loads headed to many different cities in Texas. They have also established contacts with churches in various cities around the disaster zone, providing them with food shipments as well as water.

"We're working with the Cajun Navy for their food distribution in the area. We're working with Texans on Mission. We're working with a local church, First Baptist Church in Brazoria. We're all working seamlessly together to create a relief effort that is really intended to serve the people of this community," Operation Blessing states.

