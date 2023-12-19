Oklahoma Teen Gives Away 54,000 Toys to Kids in Need: 'It's About the Joy of Giving'

College freshman Reed Marcum understands the importance of giving back to those in need during the holidays.

The 19-year-old from McAlester, Oklahoma has organized toy drives since 2016 and has given away more than 54,000 toys.

It all began when he was 11 years old and he learned that a classmate of his would not have any Christmas toys because their family was struggling financially.

"He came home and said, 'Mom, can we do this?'" Angie Miller, his mother, told the Washington Post.

Miller posted a picture to Facebook asking the community to help.

Marcum decided to do the toy giveaway as his 4-H project.

"I wanted to make sure that everyone in my class had a toy under the tree and that no kid got left out," he told the Post.

The toy drive is now in its seventh year and has hundreds of volunteers.

This year's drive was held Saturday, Dec. 9, and cars lined up for over three miles to receive gifts.

Marcum was able to give away 10,000 toys, 6,000 pajamas, and 1,000 sausage biscuits to hand out to the kids as they waited in line.



"I first started this project because I knew that every kid in my community deserved a present under their tree," said Marcum. "This toy drive is about more than just presents. It's about the joy of giving and helping those in our community who need it most. I'm grateful for the courage, confidence, and opportunities that 4-H has given me to stand up and make a difference for the people I care about."

Marcum has been able to bless children from multiple states including Texas, Kansas, and Arkansas.

The Oklahoma State University freshman says the best part of his toy giveaway is putting a smile on a child's face.

"Last year we had a little girl line up at 5 in the morning to come get the dollhouse of her dreams that she's really been wanting. That was something special. That was something that you can't recreate off the tip of your tongue or through the imagination.It is something that you have to be there to witness, and see true happiness from a child's face," Marcum added.

The annual toy drive is not the only way Marcum gives back to the community.

He also founded a 501c3 organization that raises funds in support of pediatric cancer research, after losing a friend to cancer.

The Hudson Strong Foundation creates opportunities for other children to feel loved.

And he also started the 4-H Book Bag Giveaway as his first 4-H project. So far, he has given away 30,000 book bags to kids in his community.

Marcum has raised $3.5 million in funds and donated items through all of his projects.

"Reed's commitment to service, his love for his community, and his remarkable leadership represent the best of 4-H," said Pittsburg County 4-H Educator Greg Owen, who's also Marcum's mentor. "I've been so proud to support his service projects over the years and to watch the inspiring impact he's had on our community continue to grow."

