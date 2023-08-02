OK Gov Signs 'Women's Bill of Rights' to Protect Girls from 'Out-of-Control Gender Ideology'

Oklahoma Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt has signed an executive order defining the words "female" and "male" for state agencies to correspond with a person's birth gender.

The order also includes definitions for the words "man," "boy," "woman," "girl," "father" and "mother." The document specifically defines a female as a "person whose biological reproductive system is designed to produce ova" and a male as a "person whose biological reproductive system is designed to fertilize the ova of a female."

It also directs schools and other state agencies to use these definitions when collecting vital statistics and further directs schools to provide dedicated restrooms and locker room facilities for boys and girls, respectively.

Stitt signed the executive order surrounded by female doctors, athletes, and business leaders, including Riley Gaines, a former University of Kentucky swimmer who took her fight for fairness in women's sports all the way to the U.S. Senate.

As CBN News reported in June, Gaines testified at a Senate hearing, raising the issue of women's rights as she spoke about competing with trans swimmer Lia Thomas, and the shocking experience of having to share the same dressing room with a biological male.

"Today we're taking a stand against this out-of-control gender ideology that is eroding the very foundation of our society," Stitt said as he signed the order. "We are going to be safeguarding the very essence of what it means to be a woman.

"Oklahomans are fed up with attempts to confuse the word 'woman' and turn it into some kind of ambiguous definition that harms real women," the governor added.

Stitt's order known as "The Women's Bill of Rights" by its supporters is the latest Oklahoma policy to recognize there are only two genders.

State Democrats blasted the move with one accusing the governor of using "partisan, polarizing politics" to further divide Oklahomans.

"Once again, the Republican supermajority continues their government overreach by infringing on the rights of citizens," said House Democratic Leader Cyndi Munson of Oklahoma City.

Nicole McAfee, executive director of Freedom Oklahoma, called it a "thinly veiled attack" that codifies discrimination against trans women.

But during an interview with Fox News, Stitt said he signed the order "for all the young girls in the state of Oklahoma."

"I have three daughters," the second-term governor said. "My wife and I've been married for 25 years. I did this for them. I did it for Riley Gaines. I did it for all the young girls in the state of Oklahoma. It's just absolutely wrong for them to be forced to change and undress in what should be a safe locker room as they're competing."

"Forget the fact that they're having to compete against a biological male, but then to change in the locker room. I mean, this is just craziness, and it's not going to happen in Oklahoma."

The order will only be enforced while Stitt is in office.

In May, Stitt signed a bill into law that made it a crime for healthcare workers to conduct irreversible gender transition surgeries and hormone therapies for children under the age of 18. The governor has previously signed measures to prohibit biological boys and men from playing on female sports teams and requiring public school students to use only the bathroom of the sex listed on their birth certificate.

In April of 2022, Stitt signed a bill forbidding the use of nonbinary gender markers on state birth certificates.

"We must stand up and put a stop to this nonsense regarding biological sex," Sen. Michael Bergstrom (R-Adair), the Senate sponsor of the bill, said in a statement at the time. "It's not a complicated issue – biologically, you're either a male or female. There should be no other option to choose from on a birth certificate."