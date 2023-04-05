Michigan State Lists 'Terms to Avoid', Like Christian Holidays, 'Bunnies' and 'America'

Michigan State University (MSU) in East Lansing, Michigan, has released its annual language guide to be used in its communications that discourage the use of certain words that the university asserts may be offensive to others.

The guide says it "includes recommendations informing images, web content, speeches, events, and more."

Campus Reform reports the guide claims "the origins of seemingly innocuous idioms or words may be racist, sexist or ableist in nature." It specifically cites potentially harmful phrases like "cakewalk," "tipping point," "bonkers," and "rule of thumb."

The guide also flags some normal words that MSU considers problematic, including "tribe," "founder," "minorities," and "America" when referring to the United States. The use of the words "radical," "terrorist," and "fundamentalist" are also discouraged when writing about religious extremism.

Language that usually describes traditionally Christian holidays was also prohibited by the MSU guide, according to Campus Reform.

Some of the discouraged words include "merry" or "Christmas trees," "wreaths," "holly," "bells," "gifts," "reindeer," "bunnies," "eggs" and "chicks."

In addition, the guide says words and terms familiar in the study of American history should also be avoided like "hold down the fort," "frontier," and "conquer and divide." Such language is among the terms classified as "Indigenous stereotyping and colonial language."

Such language is being removed from university communications to align "with strategic efforts around diversity, equity and inclusion" undertaken by the school.

A Michigan State spokesperson told Fox News, "The university does not ban specific terms through the inclusive language guide. This guide provides recommendations, not requirements, for more inclusive communications at MSU. It also provides guidance on ways to be more inclusive with imagery use during holiday seasons in the winter and spring by encouraging individuals to consider how using imagery solely from one religion may contribute other religions feeling excluded or less than."

"Inclusive communications are integral to providing a world-class learning, living, and working environment where all are welcome," the spokesman said.

MSU's Inclusive Guide declares it "provides best practices for communications in gender and sexuality, race and ethnicity, global identity and disability."

Universities across the country have been compiling lists of words that faculty, staff, and students are discouraged from using due to their allegedly bigoted origins or connotations, according to Campus Reform.

One recent example was Stanford University. Back in January, it pushed to remove racist and biased language in Stanford websites and code. However, the university was swiftly criticized for suggesting the eradication of words like "American," "immigrant" and "grandfather," according to Inside Higher Ed. The school first removed the list from public view and then several weeks later, removed it from its website.

As CBN's Faithwire reported in September of 2021, the National Archives Records Administration added a "harmful language alert" to the U.S. Constitution as well as other founding documents because they "may reflect outdated, biased, offensive, and possibly violent views and opinions."

The federal agency's statement includes a laundry list of content readers might find "harmful or difficult". The NARA warned "some items may … reflect racist, sexist, ableist, misogynistic/misogynoir, and xenophobic opinions and attitudes; be discriminatory towards or exclude diverse views on sexuality, gender, religion, and more; include graphic content of historical events such as violent death, medical procedures, crime, wars/terrorist acts, natural disasters and more; demonstrate bias and exclusion in institutional collecting and digitization policies."

NARA attempted to comfort those who take issue with the agency making historical documents "available" by stating it is "working in conjunction with diverse communities" and "will seek to balance the preservation of this history with sensitivity to how these materials are presented to and perceived by users."