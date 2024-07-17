Judge Takes Big Step in Miyares Investigation of US-Palestinian Group Accused of Ties to Hamas

A Virginia judge has just taken a major step in the investigation of a pro-Palestinian group here in America that's accused of ties to Hamas.

The court ordered the American Muslims for Palestine (AMP) to turn over financial documents sought by Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares.

Miyares is investigating the group for "...potentially violating Virginia's charitable solicitation laws ...including benefiting or providing support to terrorist organizations."

What Is AMP Accused of Doing?

The AMP group came under elevated scrutiny for its ties to pro-Palestinian protests that spread across U.S. college campuses in the spring.

AMP allegedly gave financial support to groups that have used pro-Hamas slogans. And some of its leaders reportedly have past associations with a group found liable for aiding Hamas.

The pro-Palestinian organization says it has never supported terrorism and does not send funds out of the country.

When CBN News reached out to the group for comment in November, AMP called Miyares's investigation "the latest attempt to smear and silence American Muslims who speak up for Palestinian human rights," labeling the investigation "not only defamatory, but dangerous."

Meanwhile, the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) has said AMP is the leading organization providing anti-Zionist training to students and Muslim organizations in America. The ADL contends that AMP promotes extreme anti-Israel views and has at times provided a platform for antisemitism under the guise of promoting "the just cause of Palestine."

Miyares Compelled to Investigate by Oct. 7th Atrocities

After the Oct. 7th massacre, Miyares joined a coalition of 20 state attorneys general in sending a letter to U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas calling for the prompt removal of foreign student visa holders who have endorsed terror activity or provided material support to foreign terrorist organizations.

Miyares also said he was deeply disturbed by what he saw when he visited Israel last November to focus on war crimes committed during the October 7th terrorist invasion.

"I think it's one thing to hear about it - the atrocities - and to read about the atrocities, it's another to see it up close," he told CBN. "We saw the video, the actual footage that Hamas recorded, and what you quickly realize is this is the face of evil."

