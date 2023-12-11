The Money Trail: US Colleges Swimming in Anti-Israel Cash from Islamists, Left-Wing Activists

A recent congressional hearing about antisemitism brought to the forefront the issue of foreign funding for U.S. universities. Billions in foreign cash are funding anti-Israel instruction and protests on college campuses.

CBN News followed some of the money to reveal how various Islamist and left-wing sources are influencing young minds against the Jewish state.

We discovered that U.S. colleges and universities are swimming in pro-Hamas, anti-Israel cash.

Dr. Rachel Ehrenfeld is the founder and president of the American Center for Democracy and the Economic Warfare Institute.

She contends Saudi Arabia and Qatar are buying influence by sending billions of dollars to American colleges and universities for research projects and Middle East studies programs. She believes this funding radicalizes young student minds through classroom instruction.

"They brought in Palestinians, radical Muslims, Muslim Brotherhood to change the curriculum," she explained. "The professor who was teaching the subject addressed it from his point of view and falsifying actual history."

Charles Asher Small of the Institute for the Study of Global Antisemitism and Policy (ISGAP) explains that 75 percent of Middle Eastern donations come through the Qatar Foundation. The Qatar Royal Family and foundation are closely allied with the Muslim Brotherhood, the movement that birthed Hamas.

"The ruling royal family of Qatari has an oath with the Muslim Brotherhood. The Muslim Brotherhood is a reactionary political, Islamist social movement, and the Muslim Brotherhood believes in destroying democracy, killing Jewish people, subjugating women, and weakening the West," Small insisted.

In a seven-year study of foreign funding to American universities, Small's group found that, in recent years, nearly $5 billion flowed from Qatar to American institutions of higher learning. They include major universities like Texas A&M, Georgetown, Cornell, Carnegie Mellon, Northwestern, and Virginia Commonwealth.

He believes the money specifically going to Texas A&M poses a national security threat to the United States.

"Qatar owns all the intellectual property rights for 502 research projects funded by them at Texas A&M, including research that is connected to its nuclear research program at Texas A&M," Small explained. "Texas A&M is one of three universities with a research nuclear reactor."

There's also the growth of antisemitism on campus coming from pro-Palestinian groups like Students for Justice in Palestine.

According to the Anti-Defamation League (ADL), the SJP is a leading organizer of the Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions movement.

The ADL states it "specializes in using confrontational tactics such as disrupting student-run, pro-Israel events."

The group reportedly works closely with the Jewish Voice for Peace (JVP), which, according to the Washington Free Beacon, has received $650,000 since 2017 from the George Soros Open Society Foundations.

Also, Soros has reportedly given California's Tides Foundation, a group advocating social change and immigrant children's rights, at least $ 3.5 million to support student protests similar to a recent demonstration at San Francisco's Balboa High School.

"...giving instructions to high school students -- what to chant and what to yell during the demonstration," Ehrenfeld insisted.

So, what can people do to change the prevailing anti-Israel, antisemitic attitudes on U.S. college campuses?

Ehrenfeld recommends, "Alumni of these universities should stop giving money, period. They actually, betrayed the whole American way of life, American values, American Constitution, education too."

