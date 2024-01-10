Hunter Biden Makes Surprise Appearance at House Contempt Hearing

WASHINGTON – Hunter Biden, President Joe Biden's son, surprised lawmakers Wednesday when he showed up on Capitol Hill at a hearing centered on him.

The House Oversight Committee intended to begin procedures to hold the younger Biden in contempt for defying a congressional subpoena.

When Hunter Biden walked into the room to sit in the audience with his legal team, it resulted in chaos just as House Republicans began the process of holding him in criminal contempt of Congress for not complying with a subpoena for a closed-door deposition last month. It displayed the current standoff between Congress and a member of President Biden's family.

Rep. Nancy Mace (R -SC) insisted Biden be arrested and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) called him out as he left the room during her remarks.

"Excuse me, Hunter," she said. "Apparently, you're afraid of my words. What a coward."

Democrat lawmakers argued Biden should be allowed to speak publicly.

"It just so happens the witness is here," said Rep. Jared Moskowitz (D-FL). "Then the only folks that are afraid to hear from the witness with the American people watching are my friends on the other side of the aisle."

Committee chairman James Comer (R-KY) noted the committee rules, including a three-day notice for witnesses, which prevented Biden from testifying even though he was present.

After leaving, Hunter Biden's attorney made a brief statement outside the hearing room.

"{This is an} unprecedented resolution to hold someone in contempt who has offered to publicly answer all their proper questions," Abbe Lowell, Biden's lawyer said. "The question there is, what are they afraid of?"

Meanwhile, as the House Judiciary Committee held a separate hearing on the contempt resolution. One Democratic member called out the hypocrisy, saying the chairman himself has ignored past subpoenas.

"Is this hearing a joke?" Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) asked. "This is a committee that now cares about subpoena compliance, and we're going to hold somebody in contempt for subpoena compliance when you failed to honor your own subpoena."

CBN News contributor Nathan Gonzales noted the person with the least say in the matter spoke the loudest by just being present.

"It's hard for Republicans to make the case that Hunter Biden is avoiding questioning when he shows up at a committee hearing and sits in the front row," he said. "I think to the average American they don't understand why Republicans aren't willing to interview him publicly."

Following his brief appearance in the committee room, the only comment Biden made to reporters came when they asked why he had his father on speakerphone several times during business meetings.

"If he called you, would you answer the phone?" he responded.