Hundreds Gather on Pensacola Beach to Pray, Worship, Receive Christ: 'We're Just Getting Started'

Hundreds gathered at Pensacola Beach on Memorial Day weekend to pray, worship, and give their lives to Jesus Christ.

More than 30 people were baptized and dozens of others received salvation during Sean Feucht's "Let Us Worship" latest stop in Pensacola, Fl.

"A new JESUS PEOPLE Movement is here," he wrote on social media.

Hundreds gathered on the warm, sandy beach lifting up the name of Jesus Saturday–just 24 hours before Pentecost Sunday.

"What began with a SOUND became a COMMISSIONING (Acts 2:6)," he wrote referencing Pentecost Sunday.

He added, "The baptism of the Holy Spirit was not to make our worship cooler, our podcasts better, or our marketing slicker. It was unto the BOLD proclamation of the GOSPEL. One that can't be canceled, censored, or silenced."

14 local churches and ministries jointly sponsored the "Let Us Worship" event.

"These are days of great collaboration for the Church in America. Time to unify and PUSH BACK darkness over our cities," he shared adding, "Pray for a harvest today!!!"

As CBN News has reported, the Christian artist has traveled across the country since the COVID-19 pandemic hosting these events as a way to spread God's Light and hope.

People of all ages and from different walks of life have come out to these worship events to receive salvation, be baptized, and entrust their lives to the Lord.

"Dozens of salvations and 30 baptisms already on the beach in Pensacola!!!!! You can't STOP the move of GOD," he shared. "We're just getting started!"

The momentum continued as President Biden called on all Americans to reflect and pray this Memorial Day.

The president proclaimed a day of prayer for permanent peace and called on communities to come together at 11 am in their respective locations.

He's also asking all Americans to observe a national moment of remembrance at 3 pm for those who have sacrificed their lives to protect our nation.

