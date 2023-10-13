GOP Picks Jim Jordan as Next Speaker Nominee After Scalise Bows Out

On Capitol Hill, House Republicans named Rep. Jim Jordan as their nominee for Speaker of the House on Friday afternoon. But that doesn't mean he's guaranteed to become Speaker. It's just the next step in that direction.

The Ohio congressman must still secure support from the rest of his colleagues ahead of a House floor vote.

Republican House Majority Leader Steve Scalise bowed out after it was unclear whether he could get the needed 217 votes.

Rep. Jordan was the runner-up to Scalise in the first nomination vote. "I think I can unite the conference. I think I can go tell the country what we're doing and why it matters to them. And we'll talk about that. I'm very confident in that," Jordan said.

There's been no Speaker of the House of Representatives for 10 days since former Speaker Kevin McCarthy was ousted. The House has now reached its longest stretch without a Speaker since 1971.