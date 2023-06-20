GA FedEx Delivery Driver's Kindness to Elderly Man Goes Viral

A Georgia Fedex delivery driver is being thanked after he helped an elderly man who fell into a ditch.

Darlene Griffin Pittman posted on Facebook about the kind act she just happened to catch while she was running errands.

"I was on my way to Family Dollar up the street from my house. I saw this FedEx driver, Rondy, do a U-turn at the second entrance to a trailer park that used to be Farmview," she described in the post.

"I looked in my rearview mirror to see him pulled over to help this 75-year-old man get his little cart/wagon and groceries out of the ditch."

Pittman drove over to assist and learned that the man was on his way home from the food bank but fell into the ditch after being overwhelmed by the heat.

Thankfully, Rondy, the FedEx Driver, happened to be passing by.

"I did not see the man in the ditch, but Rondy did," Pittman shared. "The older gentleman was so exhausted from the heat he could barely stand."

She added that she offered to help take the elderly man home so that Rondy could get back to his deliveries.

"Rondy was thankful," Pittman wrote. "He said they are timed for their deliveries, but he still stopped to help this older man."

She also mentioned that another man arrived on the scene to help.

More than 83,000 users so far have shared this heartwarming story.

"Rondy shows so much compassion, it made me proud," Pittman wrote.

***Please sign up for CBN Newsletters and download the CBN News app to ensure you keep receiving the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.***