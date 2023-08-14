'Forever Marked by God': 12,000 Youth from 230 Churches Seek God Together Before School Year

Thousands of middle school, high school, and college students' lives were changed recently as they engaged in prayer, worship, and Bible study at the latest Motion Student Conference.

Over 12,000 students representing 230 churches from 31 states and six countries filled Legacy Arena in Birmingham, Alabama at the end of July.

The atmosphere was electric as attendees report "God moved" throughout the three-day event.

"We are believing that lives were changed, hearts were healed, addictions were broken, and most importantly, that Jesus was in the room. We are leaving tonight forever marked and impacted by God," described one Instagram post.

The Church of the Highlands, a congregation with multiple locations throughout Alabama and Georgia, organizes the student event.

Mark Pettus, president of Highlands College and associate pastor at Church of the Highlands says the Motion Student Conference was created to empower a generation to live out Ephesians 2:10, which states: "For we are God's handiwork, created in Christ Jesus to do good works, which God prepared in advance for us to do."

"It provides an environment where students discover their identity in Christ and set their faith in motion to do the good things He planned for them," Pettus shared.



The conference featured speakers like Pastor Rich Wilkerson Jr. with worship led by Grammy winning artist Chris Tomlin.

Pettus says it is not just about "bands or speakers", but the students connecting to Jesus Christ and their community.

"Motion is more than a conference and more than bands and speakers," Pettus continued. "It's about a generation of young people empowered by Jesus, equipped to make a difference and live out their faith."

Highlands Senior Pastor Chris Hodges and the church's youth ministry team developed the conference with the idea of wanting young people to be "enthusiastic to live their lives in motion for God."



"Our heart has always been focused on raising up young leaders, and I'm convinced more than ever that this generation will change eternity by changing the world," Hodges told the Christian Post.

Pettus told the outlet that the latest Motion Conference saw an 18% increase in attendees from last year.

"This generation of students is on fire for God. Students are seeking the love of Jesus, and it's inspiring and motivating to see how they want others to know His love, too," he added.