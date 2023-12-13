Fallout After Hunter Biden Defies GOP Congressional Subpoena

WASHINGTON -- Hunter Biden declined to participate in a closed-door deposition before the House Oversight and Accountability Committee Wednesday, instead choosing to address reporters outside the Capitol building.

Committee Chair James Comer (R-KY) said he's already initiating contempt of Congress proceedings against Biden, saying he defied a lawful subpoena.

Hunter Biden spoke out against the request for closed-door testimony as lawmakers prep an impeachment investigation into President Biden.

"They've taken the light of my dad's love for me and presented it as darkness," Hunter Biden said. "They have no shame."

In his first public statement since two criminal indictments, Biden made a statement on Capitol Hill slamming House Republicans for targeting his father.

Republicans are seeking to tie President Joe Biden to his son Hunter's business dealings as part of an impeachment inquiry, which Hunter rejected.

"In the depths of my addiction, I was extremely irresponsible with my finances, but to suggest that is grounds for an impeachment inquiry is beyond the absurd," Biden said. "It's shameless. There's no evidence to support the allegations that my father was financially involved in my business because it did not happen."

Comer swiftly issued a joint statement with House Judiciary Chair Jim Jordan (R-OH), writing: "We will not provide special treatment because his last name is Biden."

***Please sign up for CBN Newsletters and download the CBN News app to ensure you keep receiving the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.***

Last month, Comer subpoenaed Hunter to sit for a closed-door deposition as part of the committee's impeachment probe.

Hunter said he's only willing to testify in public.

"This is an investigation of Joe Biden," Comer said. "Hunter Biden is a key witness because we have a simple question, and the majority of Americans have the question: What did the Bidens do to receive tens of millions of dollars from our enemies around the world?"

Democrats see the impeachment inquiry as unnecessary.

"President Biden has done nothing wrong," Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) said.

Holding an individual in criminal contempt of Congress for evading a subpoena requires the House Oversight and Judiciary Committees to meet and vote on the contempt resolution before it can go to the House floor.

Hunter said his lifelong struggle with alcoholism and drug abuse shouldn't be pulled into the investigation.

"They've belittled my recovery and they have tried to dehumanize me all to embarrass and damage my father, who has devoted his entire public life to service," he told reporters.

Separately, Hunter Biden faces criminal charges in two states following a special counsel investigation.

As CBN News has reported, he is charged with firearm counts in Delaware, alleging he broke laws against drug users having guns in 2018, a period when he has acknowledged struggling with addiction. Special counsel David Weiss also filed new charges and nine new tax counts last week, alleging Hunter Biden schemed to avoid paying about $1.4 million in taxes over a three-year period.