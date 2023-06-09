Evangelist Greg Laurie to Hold 'Jesus Revolution' Baptism at Pirates Cove Beach

The location historically known to be the site for thousands of water baptisms will once again be the place where hundreds will gather to declare their faith in Christ, this summer.

Harvest Church will host a "Jesus Revolution" church-wide baptism on July 9 at Pirates Cove in Corona Del Mar, CA.

"We are returning to Pirates Cove, the same beach that witnessed the powerful baptisms of thousands of believers during the Jesus Revolution," reads the church's website. "This iconic location holds a special place in our hearts and our history, making it the perfect setting for our next church-wide baptism event!"

Greg Laurie, the founder of Harvest Church, was baptized as a young man at Pirates Cove during the Jesus Movement in the 1970s.

As CBN has reported, The Jesus Movement was recognized as the largest public movement of the Holy Spirit in the United States since the celebrated revivals of the 19th Century.

The box-office hit, Jesus Revolution, tells the true story behind the Jesus Movement, including how Pastor Chuck Smith welcomed hippies at Calvary Chapel as they were looking for truth. That invitation helped to fuel one of the greatest spiritual awakenings in American history.

Greg and his wife, Cathe, were two of those young people who were welcomed by Smith. They were seekers who soon became part of the Jesus Movement and eventually went on to pastor Harvest Christian Fellowship.

"This is where I was baptized 50 years ago. This is where my wife Cathe was baptized. This is where thousands of other people were baptized as well, and you saw it in the 'Jesus Revolution' film," Laurie announced in a recent video. Guess what? We're doing a 'Jesus Revolution' baptism right here at Pirates Cove on July 9!"

Join us on July 9 at Pirate's Cove for an afternoon of lives being changed through baptism! And make sure to RSVP for the Harvest Crusade happening at the Honda Center July 1-2. pic.twitter.com/mSCncTJyIl — Greg Laurie (@greglaurie) June 5, 2023

Since then, Laurie has followed the call of the Great Commission preaching to millions in jam-packed stadiums through his Harvest Crusades.



He will host another Harvest Crusade on July 1-2 at the Honda Center. One week later will be the Jesus Revolution baptisms.

"If you've not been baptized, make plans to join us," Laurie encouraged viewers.

As CBN News reported, more than 4,000 people were baptized in Pirates Cove earlier this month.

Oceans Church organized Baptize SoCal – an event advertised as "the biggest water baptism" in U.S. history.

More than 280 churches and 8,000 attendees watched as 4,166 people rushed to the shore of Pirates Cove to declare their new life in Christ.

Laurie believes a spiritual fervor is being stirred among the youth in America.

"God wants to pour His Spirit out. God wants to save people," he told CBN. "Scripture says that God believes that no one should perish but that all should come to repentance. This is God's heart – to reach this culture and this generation. There are differences between the late 1960s and today, but there are also many similarities."