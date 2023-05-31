'The Biggest Water Baptism in History': 4,166 Baptized at Historic Beach from Jesus Movement

Another big sign of spiritual revival in America just took place at a historic location in California. More than 4,000 people were baptized in Pirate's Cove on Pentecost Sunday to celebrate not only the gift of eternal life but to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Jesus Movement.

Oceans Church organized Baptize SoCal – an event advertised as "the biggest water baptism in history". The huge event coincided with a major anniversary of the Christian awakening that saw hundreds of thousands of young people come to Christ in the 60s and 70s.

More than 280 churches and 8,000 attendees watched as 4,166 people fled to the shore of Pirates Cove to declare their new life in Christ.

Attendees report the atmosphere was electric as people praised God and celebrated their "Kingdom family."

"What an amazing and historic day," said musician and pastor at West Coast Life Church, Ray Gene Wilson. "Thousands baptized at Pirates Cove, God is moving in California!"

"A moment I'll never forget," one attendee commented on Instagram.

"This is absolutely amazing praying for all in their new walk with Jesus…. Welcome to the Kingdom family," another Instagram user commented.

Worship leader Lindy Cofer said, "The Church is alive! What a beautiful sight in Southern California yesterday!!! On the 50th anniversary of the Jesus people movement."

"It was such a blessing to witness so many people getting baptized for one but to be able to see happen the same place that the hippies did it 50 years ago for The Jesus People Movement was just surreal," wrote videographer Eddy Ferguson.

The Jesus People movement and the baptisms in Pirates Cove are featured in the movie "Jesus Revolution".

The movie became a box office hit after its release in theaters in February. The film also climbed to the top spot in DVD and Blu-ray sales this month.

While the film's success may have stunned Hollywood, it didn't surprise Southern California Pastor Greg Laurie, who told CBN News he sees God at work through the film.

"People are hungry for this," Laurie said. "I've never heard of a movie in the theater that had people breaking into spontaneous prayer and worship or like I heard one story it was shown in the theater and afterward some kids wanted to be baptized and they baptized them in the fountain in front of the theater. I've never heard of such things, so I think these are all like little indications that God is at work."

You can watch the full interview with Greg and Cathe Laurie on our special program "Revival in America" on CBN's Family app tonight at 8 pm.

