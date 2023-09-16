Detransitioner Chloe Cole: I've Been Censored By 'Big Tech Overlords' at Instagram

Chloe Cole, a well-known detransitioner, is calling out the “big tech overlords” at Instagram after the platform reportedly censored her account.

Listen to the latest episode of CBN’s Quick Start podcast

Cole, 19, came out as transgender and underwent irreversible hormonal treatments and surgical procedures at just 13 years old. She has since reverted back to identifying with her biological sex and has become an outspoken advocate against allowing the medical transition of minors.

While it’s not clear why Cole was reportedly censored, the teenage activist — who identifies as a detransitioner — posted a screenshot of a notification she received from Instagram: “Your account can’t be shown to non-followers. Your account and content won’t appear in places like Explore, Search, Suggested Users, Reels, and Feed Recommendations.”

Cole captioned the post, “The big tech overlords think I’m too cute to be on here.”

In the bio of her Instagram account, Cole shares she’s a female with two X chromosomes and is a “former trans kid” who took testosterone and puberty blockers beginning at 13 years old and underwent a double mastectomy at 15 before ultimately reversing course at 16 years old.

Her account was apparently flagged due to the Meta-owned platform’s “guidelines on violence.”

“Our Recommendations Guidelines help promote content that fosters a safe community on Instagram,” the guidelines state, in part. “We try not to recommend content or accounts that show violence, such as people fighting. This includes: All accompanying text or imagery that encourage violence, include hashtags, terms, and bio.”

As CBN News has reported, Cole is suing the Kaiser Permanente health care system for administering her transgender treatments. She alleges the doctors and medical staff there convinced her and her parents that such radical treatments would be life-saving and were the only way to resolve the dysphoria she was experiencing.

On her 19th birthday, Cole spoke before Congress, condemning the transgender treatment of minors as “one of the biggest medical scandals” in history.

“I speak to you today as a victim of one of the biggest medical scandals in the history of the United States of America,” Cole said. “I speak to you in the hope that you will have the courage to bring this scandal to an end and ensure that other vulnerable teenagers, children, and young adults don’t go through what I went through.”

She continued, “So what message do I want to bring to American teenagers and their families? I didn’t need to be lied to. I needed compassion. I needed to be loved. I needed to be getting therapy to help me work through my issues, not affirmed to my delusion that by transforming into a boy, it would solve all my problems.”

“Puberty is a rite of passage to adulthood, not a disease to be mitigated,” the teen added. “Today, I should be at home with my family, celebrating my 19th birthday, and instead, I’m making a desperate plea to my representatives. Learn the lessons from other medical scandals like the opioid crisis to recognize that doctors are human too. And sometimes they are wrong.”

She explained to lawmakers that her transition “ruined” her childhood and implored politicians, “You alone can stop it. Enough children have already been victimized by this barbaric pseudoscience. Please let me be your final warning.”

Listen to Cole’s testimony: