CBN News is Expanding to Reach More Viewers With News Focused on 'How God Is At Work'

The CBN Newschannel is expanding its reach with plans to launch into various markets across 26 states and Washington. D.C.

"The response that we have been getting lately is that there's a tremendous interest in the coverage that we are providing because of the times that we are in," explained CBN News anchor John Jessup. "Our ability to expand our distribution is growing."

In 2018, the CBN Newschannel launched in 15 television markets and major streaming platforms to provide unique coverage of daily events, cultural trends, and news with a focus on how God is at work in the world.

The channel has become recognized as a credible news source where viewers can watch breaking news, in-depth exclusive stories, and programs.

"People are telling us,' We can't find information like this anywhere else.' The information, the news, and the stories we are providing, the context we are giving is so different from the rest of the media narrative out there," Jessup shared.

The CBN News channel can be seen in California, Houston, TX, Denver, CO, Nashville, TN, Atlanta, GA, Baltimore, MD, and many other areas.

"We are not just in major markets, but we are many more markets with a potential reach of eight million cable subscribers," Jessup said adding that CBN News Channel has plans to expand to Florida.

"Florida is a state that has been growing over the several years. (There are) about 1,000 new residents a day," he explained. "We are trying to go where the viewers are."

Jessup adds that this year is "pivotal" and CBN News' goal is to continue to be a credible news source viewers can trust.

"Every year we hear politicians say, 'this is the most consequential election year,' even if it's not. And it is a historic year. We have not seen a presidential rematch in almost 70 years and you have two deeply unpopular candidates who are running with two deeply different visions for the country and you have Americans deciding which way we want to go," he commented.

"On November 5th, our entire news team will be working together to provide round-the-clock, full coverage, of the election results," Jessup added. "We will stay on the air as long as we need to to make sure people have a credible source for trustworthy election news."

You can discover the stories that no one else is talking about by visiting WatchCBNNews.com and typing in your zip code.

If the CBN Newschannel isn't available in your area, call your cable providers and request they add it to their lineup.

You can also catch the program on the CBN News YouTube Channel or the CBN News App.