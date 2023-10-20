'Cards for Kids' Campaign Sends Comforting Notes to Israeli Children Enduring War

An 11-year-old boy from New York is trying to lift the spirits of children in Israel, wanting them to know we've got their back.

The heart behind the effort is Benjamin Elkin who wanted to help after he saw war break out in the Middle East.

He went to work organizing a "Cards for Kids Campaign."

"A lot of these I can definitely tell will make somebody's day," he told ABC News.

Benjamin collects cards from volunteers and creates some of his own, sending messages of strength and support to children in the war-torn country.

So far, he has collected 160 cards for children in Israel with messages like, "Stay strong. Have hope. We have your back. You're safe. Sending strength."

"'Cards for Kids' to me seemed like a perfectly tangible idea," he said. "Something that would help but isn't too complicated."

The organization is making sure each card gets delivered.

"We're in the process of building out a network of people in Israel, who will make sure they get to kids and others on the ground in Israel," said Michael Elkin, Benjamin's father.

It's the second time he's collected special Cards for Kids. He also sent a box to Ukrainian children after Russia attacked last year.

"These are really touching...knowing this many people want to do something to help," Elkin said.

If you would like to help, you can contact cardsforkidsisrael@gmail.com.

