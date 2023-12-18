California Community Rallies for Church Toy Giveaway After Building Destroyed by Fire

A California community banded together in the spirit of Christmas after a local church building went up in flames just hours before its holiday toy giveaway Sunday.

Victory Outreach Pomona erupted in flames around 2:45 a.m. Sunday morning. By the time firefighters arrived the 12,000 square-foot building was already engulfed in flames, with risk of collapsing.

"We rushed over there and watched it go down right in front of our eyes," said Pastor Jerry Orozco told Los Angeles Daily News.

It took firefighters more than three hours to contain the fire. They said the building, which was built in 1981, was at a "total loss."

Even worse, 500 people had registered for a children's toy drive planned later that evening, and all the toys previously collected by the congregation were destroyed.

"That is the horrible timing of this one," L.A. County Fire Capt. Sheila Kelliher-Berkoh told the Los Angeles Times.

In the spirit of Christmas, officials at the L.A. County Fire department quickly decided to help.

"We have to help save Christmas for this congregation," said Kelliher-Berkoh. "We know the building isn't the church. The church is in the hearts of these people and we're here to help."

KABC-TV's Spark of Love campaign, the California Highway Patrol, local firefighters, and neighboring churches, including Abundant Living, The Way, and Calvary Chapel of Upland donated more than enough toys.

"No child should have to go through the holidays without," said Los Angeles County Fire Chief Anthony Marrone. "So we called ABC7 and we got the group together to deliver 500 toys not only to the kids in Victory Outreach, but to the kids in the community."

A GoFundMe page was also set up to help the church. It has raised more than $12,000.

"It's a sad day, but when I look around me, and I see the community coming together to be here to support the Victory Outreach Church, it's a true representation of the resiliency of this community and compassion," Pomona Mayor Tim Sandoval said.

"Nobody was injured. Nobody was killed," he said. "And the church will be rebuilt."

Although the blaze has completely destroyed the church building, congregants are trusting God in the rebuilding process.

"We're gonna continue to keep moving and keep doing what God's called us to do and we're not gonna allow this fire to stop us," Orozco said.

"We're going to come back stronger, that's what is helping lift me up, to know that I am not alone, we have a great congregation," Senior Pastor Robert Garcia said.

