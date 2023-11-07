Believers Pack NYC's Times Square to Worship Jesus, Spread Salvation and Deliverance

Hundreds of Christian believers packed Times Square Monday night to worship God, receive healing and deliverance, and give their lives to Jesus Christ.

The New York City gathering was led by Pastor Mike Signorelli of V1 Church and included fellow revivalists and deliverance ministers like Pastor Greg Locke, Alexander Pagani, and Jenny Weaver, who are featured in "The Domino Revival" film.

"Tonight we led them all into the baptism of the Holy Spirit. The streets of NYC were filled with the sound of believers speaking in tongues," Signorelli wrote on X. "Then we commissioned them to disperse and evangelize. Thousands of people are terrorizing the devil right now."



#DominoRevival #TimesSquare



Tonight we lead them all into the baptism of the Holy Spirit. The streets of NYC were filled with the sound of believers speaking in tongues.



Then we commissioned them to disperse and evangelize. Thousands of people are terrorizing the devil right… pic.twitter.com/IGpqXmKaeR — Mike Signorelli (@mikesignorelli_) November 7, 2023

Faith leaders took to X, formerly Twitter, to share that many of the attendees "took the streets praying for people, sharing the Gospel, & casting out demons."

#DominoRevival



‼️Hail Hail Lion of Judah, Let the Lion ROAR ‼️



Last nights thousands in #NYC #TimesSquare and untold thousands globally online LIFTED high the name of Jesus!



Afterwards people took the streets praying for people, sharing the Gospel, & casting out demons. pic.twitter.com/UwVI0pSXtQ — DrMalachi.eth - (Dr. Run) - Marathon Every Day (@malachiobrien) November 7, 2023

Pagani called it a "revival" over New York City as he and other leaders prayed against "demonic strongholds" in the city.

Former witch-turned-Christian minister Jenny Weaver called the meeting "historic" as she led worship and shared a message on healing and deliverance.

"He took me from a life on the streets, addiction, drugs, an alternative lifestyle...He raised me up and made me a wife, he made me a mom, he made me a daughter of the King. I don't cut myself anymore. I don't want to commit suicide anymore," she shared. "I don't have to worry about what tomorrow holds because I have a hope. God said it."

Weaver also recounted on Facebook that she helped to set a young girl free from a demonic spirit.

"Once the mother came over we broke the generational curses and the mother also begins crying and getting freedom. I had the mother help me with deliverance and finally, after one last scream, the girl was free!!! She picked her head up and was so relieved and happy!! I held her and just loved on her as I told the crowd what just happened and how this was a demonstration of God's love," she wrote.

The outpouring comes on the heels of the successful debut of "The Domino Revival" film last month and precedes a special encore presentation in theaters on November 13th.

As CBN News recently reported, hundreds shared online that seeing the film transformed their lives.

"The Domino Revival movie was released in over 1,000 theaters," shared Signorelli. "People were canceling their own suicides, praying for each other in the movie theater, and casting out demons in public because of that [film]."

Signorelli is the executive producer of the film and told CBN News the movie was an evangelism tool to draw in people who would not necessarily step foot inside a church.

***Please sign up for CBN Newsletters and download the CBN News app to ensure you keep receiving the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.***

"Buy them the tickets. $12 is worth their soul. Whatever the ticket costs, it's worth their soul," he said. "When they see this footage, I believe that God is going to minister to them."

After the film played in the theaters, Signorelli conducted a simulcast live stream where he led a service that allowed people to get prayer, healing, and deliverance.

A young girl who said she struggled with suicidal thoughts shared on social media that while watching the film she received deliverance.

"I raised my hand and the fire of the Holy Spirit went from my fingers to the bottom of my feet," she shared. "I was trembling and I was shaking. I went in there ready to change somebody else's life through deliverance and lo and behold, I got deliverance."

Signorelli is hoping the encore presentation of "The Domino Revival" will continue to impact hearts and lives.

"I didn't make a movie just for Pentecostals, or just for charismatics, or just for Baptists," he said. "I really attempted to make a movie about the Gospel, because what we all should agree on within orthodoxy is the Gospel and that Christ, the son of the living God, came, died for our sins, and, on the third day, rose again."

Find out more and get tickets here.