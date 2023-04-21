Baptist Seminary President Thanks God for 'Preserving' Him After Life-Threatening Blood Clots

The president of the Southern Baptist Theological Seminary in Louisville, Kentucky, is back home and recovering after being hospitalized due to blood clots in both of his lungs.

"God has been so gracious to me in preserving me and giving (me) strength," wrote Albert Mohler.

The seminary president released details via a statement on Twitter explaining what happened.

Thank you beyond words for your prayer and encouragement.

"Last Friday night, I experienced a very serious blood clot that went to my right lung and was preventing me from breathing. At the hospital, pulmonary emboli were identified in both lungs, with a major source clot in one of my legs," he shared.

"I am thankful to have been released from the hospital and have been recovering strength at home," Mohler added.

On April 14, he was admitted to a Louisville-area hospital for blood clots.

In the open letter, Mohler explained that doctors say he has a genetic factor that increases his likelihood of having dangerous clots or emboli. In 2007, he experienced a similar event after undergoing surgery to remove scar tissue from an operation in the 1980s, the Baptist Press reported.

In light of the life-threatening experience, Mohler said he is extremely grateful to God, medical personnel, and the people who have prayed for him.

"This kind of experience is deeply humbling and results in profound gratitude," he wrote. "This is likely more information than most might want, but the bottom line is thankfulness to God and to each of you who have encouraged and prayed for me. I am more thankful than any statement can express."

Mohler, 63, has led the seminary since 1993 and has presided over tremendous growth there as well as the launch of a successful undergraduate arm—Boyce College, according to Baptist Press.