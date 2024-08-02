Americans Freed in Historic US-Russia Prisoner Swap - Here's Why Critics Call It a Win for Putin

Three Americans have returned home safely today following the largest and most intricate prisoner exchange with Russia since the Cold War, marking a significant moment in international diplomacy.

Despite the deal being called a 'diplomatic triumph,' many critics warn that it was also a victory for Vladimir Putin.

Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich, former Marine Paul Whelan, and Russian-American editor Aslu Kurmasheva, along with Vladimir Kara-Murza, a U.S. permanent resident and prominent Russian dissident, were met by the President and Vice President at Andrews Air Force Base overnight, arriving home after the historic deal.

PHOTO: President Biden interrupts Alsu Kurmasheva, who is hugging her daughters Bibi Butorin, Miriam Butorin and husband Pavel Butorin, after the prisoner swap with Russia, Aug. 1, 2024. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

At a press conference, President Biden said, "Our alliances make people safer, and we begin to see that today." He went on to say, "The deal that made this possible was the feat of democracy and friendship."

President Biden led a multinational negotiation between the US, Germany, Slovenia, Poland, Norway, & Turkey. In addition to the Americans, six other western prisoners, as well as four political prisoners and human rights advocates were set free, and three Russians with ties to the late prominent Russian opposition leader Aleksei Navalny.

National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan says no money or sanctions were used to confirm the deal. Instead, the prisoners were swapped for spies and a convicted Russian assassin – Vadim Krasikov. They had been held in the U.S. and Europe.

"It is difficult to send back a convicted criminal to secure the release of an innocent American," Sullivan said. "And yet sometimes, the choice is between doing that and consigning that person to live out their days in a foreign prison, in a hostile foreign country."

In Moscow, President Putin held a similar welcome ceremony, greeting the Russians while celebrating the return of his people as a win for the Kremlin.

Still, many criticized the deal as a victory for Putin. Congressman Michael McCaul, Chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, was grateful the prisoners were set free, but added, "I remain concerned that continuing to trade innocent Americans for actual Russian criminals held in the U.S. and elsewhere sends a dangerous message to Putin that only encourages further hostage-taking by His regime."

And the Wall Street Journal editorial page said, "Mr. Putin has paid no price for imprisoning Mr. Gershkovich beyond bad publicity, and that he can ignore. At the same time he has won the release of his spies and an assassin."

In a post on Truth Social, former President Donald Trump claimed he got previous hostages back and gave up nothing, saying, "Just curious because we never make good deals, at anything, but especially hostage swaps. Our 'negotiators' are always an embarrassment to us! I got back many hostages, and gave the opposing Country NOTHING – and never any cash."

Meanwhile, the current administration is touting its record of getting hostages released.

"As an administration, we are proud to celebrate the return home of over 70 such Americans from places like Burma, Afghanistan, Gaza, Haiti, Iran, Russia, Venezuela, Rwanda, and elsewhere," said Sullivan.

Amid the celebration of the prisoners' release, and the criticism that the deal is a win for Putin, it's clear the problem of how to deal with those who take Americans hostage is far from over, and is likely to pose a difficult issue for future presidents.

