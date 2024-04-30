4 Officers Killed, NC Shootout Among Deadliest Attacks on US Law Enforcement: 'We Lost Some Heroes'

It was one of the deadliest attacks on U.S. law enforcement in decades. Eight officers were shot. Four of them died.

"It was like pow pow pow pow pow," recalled Kiashia Williams, a resident of Charlotte. "By the time I could turn in, pow pow pow."

It began Monday afternoon, near Charlotte, North Carolina.

"Did he just say four cops got shot?" asked a shocked resident of the city. "Yeah, they did. Oh, my God."

Officers with a U.S. Marshals' Service task force were attempting to arrest a felon wanted for illegally possessing a firearm when they encountered the suspect in his front yard with a gun.

"Shots fired at officers. Possibly one down. Subjects-- Correction, two down. Subject's barricaded himself," a police dispatch officer can be heard saying on the police radio.

"When they approached that individual, they were met with gunfire. Officers returned gunfire and struck the victim," said Chief Johnny Jennings with Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

As officers moved closer to the house, they encountered more gunfire.

"As officers approached that individual they then received additional gunfire from inside of the residence," said Jennings.

Police immediately cordoned off the area just east of Charlotte, deploying SWAT teams, police helicopters, and a swarm of local law enforcement, all with guns drawn surrounding the home.

"I stepped outside my door and police were running by and then an ambulance started coming in and they were just going everywhere, everywhere," recalled Rissa Reign, who witnessed the tense standoff as it unfolded.

Neighborhood schools were placed on lockdown.

"We were at the track and we could hear the gunshots," said a student.

Police descended on the scene from all directions, even having to use a neighbor's home as cover.

"They used one of our bedrooms to set up a sniper, U.S. Marshal, sniper just to get a point," said Tyler Wilson, a neighbor who lived near the suspect's home.

The standoff ended more than three hours after the attack began with SWAT teams using armored vehicles to ram into the home.

A woman and a 17-year-old male who had barricaded themselves inside the home were arrested.

Three members of the U.S. Marshals' task force were killed, among them a deputy U.S. Marshal.

"The families of these officers who've lost their lives this afternoon are in shock and despair," said Gov. Roy Cooper (D-NC).

A fourth officer, Joshua Eyer, who had been with Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department for six years, also lost his life.

"He is survived by his wife Ashley and his 3-year-old son, Andrew. We will always be in debt to Officer Eyer for his bravery and his sacrifice for this profession," said Chief Jennings.

Four other officers were also injured.

"Today we lost some heroes that are out to just simply trying to keep our community safe," Jennings added.



